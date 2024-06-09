It has been a slow start to the summer for Manchester United and their new ownership model, INEOS. Headed by Sir Jim Ratcliffe, the Red Devils are yet to make any moves in the transfer market, and are still stalling over the future of Erik ten Hag as the club’s manager.

Many of the fans are beginning to become frustrated at the amount of time spent on their post-season review. An article by Manchester Evening News journalist Tyrone Marshall explained that INEOS are making a 'considered decision' and that there is 'no timescale on delivering' the final review on the 2023/24 campaign.

Indeed, this has somewhat stalled United’s transfer window, in what is a pivotal summer for the Red Devils, as they look to strengthen the squad in order to close the gap on the top six. As per multiple reports, top target Michael Olise could be set to rejoin former academy side Chelsea instead of his apparently favoured move to Old Trafford. It is also touch and go to sign Jarrad Branthwaite from Everton.

However, there has been one player who United have been linked with recently, who could be on his way to Old Trafford in the near future.

Man Utd's hunt for a midfielder

The player in question here is OGC Nice and France midfielder Khephren Thuram, the son of former France defender Lilian Thruam, and the brother of Inter’s Marcus Thuram. The midfielder seems set to depart the Southern French side, and United are one of his potential destinations.

According to French news outlet L’Equipe, United, along with several other European clubs, are considering lodging a bid for the 23-year-old midfielder, for between £17m and £26m.

It is a deal that could be easiest to do for the Red Devils, given Thuram’s club Nice are also owned by INEOS, thus making transfer communications smoother. However, every club has a fair shot at bringing the 23-year-old in this summer. His contract will expire in a little over 12 months, and at the present time, there is no sign of him signing a new counteract with Nice.

United will be one of many sides who are going to try and sign Thuram over the summer. Italian giants Juventus and AC Milan are also interested in bringing the Frenchman in, and United’s big rivals Liverpool could reignite a past interest in him, having come close to signing him in past transfer windows.

Why Thuram would be a good signing

Despite contractual issues ahead of next summer for Thuram, that did not stop him from playing in 27 Ligue 1 matches across the course of the season, despite a minor knee issue affecting him. He scored one goal and assisted one goal along the way.

Football analyst Ben Mattinson compared Thuram on X to his compatriot and former United midfielder Paul Pogba, explaining that “his ability on the ball is Pogba-esque”, before noting that he is 6 foot 4 but dribbles like he is 5 foot 10, similar to Pogba once again - the latter man providing 87 goals and assists in 233 games for the club during two turbulent spells.

Indeed, Thuram’s superb dribbling ability is reflected in his FBref stats. He averages 2.86 progressive carries per 90 minutes, ranking him in the top 7% of midfielders in Europe. Not only that, the 23-year-old averages 2.65 attempted take-ons per 90 and as a result averages 1.49 successful take-ons per 90, which ranks him in the top 10% and 7% of midfielders respectively. He is an explosive carrier into the final third, averaging 2.86 per 90, ranking him in the top 3%.

Thuram dribbling stats 2023/24 Stat (per 90) Number Progressive carries 2.86 Attempted take-ons 2.65 Successful take-ons 1.49 Final third carries 2.86 Stats from FBref

The Frenchman could link up well with young United midfielder, Kobbie Mainoo, who is also a wonderful ball carrier. However, the 19-year-old is a superb line-breaking passer, too, as his 0.37 through balls per 90 shows, according to FBref. It offers a great balance to United’s potential midfield, with a superb carrier in Thuram and an accomplished line-breaking passer in Mainoo.

The only area this midfield could work against United is out of possession. Whilst both are good off the ball, Thuram averages just 2.56 tackles and interceptions per 90, placing him in the 32nd percentile, and Mainoo just 3.25 tackles and interceptions per 90, which ranks him in the 61st percentile.

However, if United do manage to bring Thuram in this summer, he will add great depth to United’s midfield. For just £17m to £25m, it could be a very smart piece of business to kick off their 2024 transfer window.