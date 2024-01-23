Manchester United's January transfer window has been quiet so far, but they could be in for a busy last stint with Erik ten Hag demanding reinforcement.

The Red Devils certainly need inspiration, with the side sitting eighth in the Premier League having scored fewer goals than all but three sides in the division.

A new signing could provide that, with a striker the main target for the Dutch boss, who wants to improve his side's output in the final third.

A striker is Ten Hag's priority

According to transfer insider Ben Jacobs via GIVEMESPORT, United are interested in signing Joshua Zirkzee. Below is what the journalist had to say:

"It's not easy for Manchester United to find a striker in this window, but Zirkzee is a genuine target and there has already been some early contact between the clubs."

As mentioned, a deal this month is unlikely, with the Red Devils financial fair play guidelines and Zirkzee's reported £50m price tag hindering the process.

Related January transfer window: All the confirmed deals from England and Scotland Stay on top of all the latest transfer deals across the EFL and SPFL as we head towards the final week of the January window.

How Joshua Zirkee compares to Harry Kane

Ten Hag's biggest problem since the summer has been finding a way to get his attackers firing, with United scoring 1.14 goals per game, which is down from 1.53 last season.

The focus has been on Rasmus Hojlund, who has netted just twice in 16 Premier League games, but Bruno Fernandes (3), Marcus Rashford (4), and Antony (0) have all underperformed in attack as well.

The player who could help ease their attacking woes is Zirkzee, who has been described as a "special" player by Italian journalist Pietro Blazano Prota. The 22-year-old number nine has scored seven goals and created two assists, which is the best goal-contribution record for the Bologna team by three.

Unsurprisingly, football writer Ben Mattinson has compared Zirkzee to former Man United target and Premier League legend Harry Kane, stating that the two are "so similar."

That certainly bodes well for any prospective transfer, and with that in mind, the table below showcases a handful of statistics from their respective leagues that compare the duo.

Zirkzee vs Kane Stats Stats (per 90) Zirkzee Kane Goals 0.40 1.32 xG 0.29 0.98 Progressive passes 2.72 2.94 Key passes 1.42 1.20 Touches 42.59 31.72 Stats via FBref

Although Kane obviously wipes the floor with Zirkzee pretty much across the board, notably for chance conversion and scoring goals, there are still certain similarities between the two. Firstly, they are both strikers who love to get involved in the play and use their intelligence to affect the game from a deeper position, as you can see by the touches, progressive passes, and key passes.

They're both also excellent finishers who outperform their xG, and although it cannot be displayed via statistics, Zirkzee and Kane are extremely composed and will often find space in the box, regardless of how little room there is. The ability to shift the ball quickly to either foot inside the penalty area is what makes them both so dangerous.

The signing of Zirkzee would make United far less predictable in the final third, and he could become a much cheaper alternative to Kane for Sir Jim Ratcliffe.