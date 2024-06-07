Since the days of Robin Van Persie, Manchester United have lacked a true number nine that drags them to silverware.

Many strikers have tried to replicate the impact he once had, but ultimately, none of them have been anywhere near as influential.

That said, Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS do have a promising young striker to build around this summer in the form of Rasmus Hojlund, who looks set to lead the line for years to come.

However, at 21 years of age, he can’t do it all on his own, and therefore, let’s take a look at a potential striker signing who’d make the Dane unstoppable.

Man Utd’s search for a Hojlund backup

As per reports from Spain, via TEAMtalk, Man Utd are looking at the possibility of making a move for Youssef En-Nesyri.

With Anthony Martial leaving, it’s only Hojlund who can operate as a natural centre forward, hence why Ratcliffe is keen to bolster the position.

It’s said that Sevilla must look to move on their striker this summer as they look to raise funds.

The Moroccan can be bought for as little as £12m this summer, but due to that low figure, United will face competition from Saudi Arabia and other Premier League clubs.

How En-Nesyri can make Hojlund unstoppable

It’s fair to say that without En-Nesyri last season, Sevilla could’ve very well been dragged into a relegation scrap.

The 27-year-old had a huge impact on the side in the final third, scoring an impressive 16 goals and providing two assists in 28 La Liga starts.

For context or just how important the "world-beater" En-Nesyri was, as dubbed by commentator Terry Gibson, Sevilla’s next highest goalscorer was Dodi Lukebakio, who ended the campaign with just five goals.

The left-footed ace’s ability to put the ball in the back of the net will benefit Man Utd massively, but it’s the role that he could play in Hojlund’s development that could make him a fantastic signing.

En-Nesyri vs Hojlund 23/24 League Stats Stats (per game) En-Nesyri Hojlund Goals 0.56 0.42 xG 0.38 0.32 Shots 2.52 1.58 Goals/Shot 0.21 0.26 Aerials won 2.38 1.04 Via FBref

It’s clear that both strikers are brilliant goal-scorers, but Hojlund’s biggest issue last season was simply that he’d burnt out.

The heavy schedule and adaptation to the speed of the Premier League saw the youngster pick up a few injuries over the campaign, and due to Anthony Martial missing almost the entire season, he was overplayed.

Towards the end of the season, Erik ten Hag finally noticed this as a huge issue that was preventing Hojlund from performing, and he was used as a super sub.

Funnily enough, the number 11 scored against both Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion, while also visibly looking fresher and much more dangerous.

On the other hand, a strength of En-Nesyri is his ability to dominate in the air, as he’s known for having an incredible leap, which is an aspect that Hojlund struggles with in particular, as shown by their aerials won.

This means that the duo could even play alongside each other as a front two, with Hojlund’s movement and speed, En-Nesyri’s hold-up play, and Andre Onana’s kicking combining to great success.

Overall, signing a 16-goal a season striker for just £12m is an absolutely incredible deal, and he provides absolutely everything Ratcliffe would look for in a backup striker.