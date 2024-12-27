The agent of an "outstanding" player who shone at Euro 2024 is in England as Manchester United and INEOS eye his exciting signing.

Man Utd transfer news

The Red Devils suffered another disappointing result in the Premier League on Boxing Day, losing 2-0 away to Wolves. The defeat has left them sitting 14th in the table, with Ruben Amorim finding it hard to make an immediate difference at Old Trafford so far.

In terms of possible new signings, Barcelona centre-back Inigo Martinez has been linked with a move to the Red Devils, with the 33-year-old still a key man for the La Liga giants this season, starting 18 matches in the competition, as well as six in the Champions League.

Luke Shaw's persistent injury problems mean that United have to be looking at signing a new left-back, with Paris Saint-Germain ace Nuno Mendes seen as a target for them in the near future. The 22-year-old is arguably one of the best players in Europe in his position currently, registering three assists in six appearances for Portugal in the UEFA Nations League.

Meanwhile, United are said to be confident of striking a deal to sign Miguel Gutierrez from Girona, with the Spaniard considered an alternative option to Mendes at left-back.

Agent of "outstanding" Man Utd target in England

According to The Daily Mail, Manchester United and INEOS are keen on the signing of Barcelona ace Dani Olmo on a possible free transfer, with his agent flying to Manchester on Boxing Day as Premier League clubs look to snap him up.

The Red Devils are "looking to take advantage" of Barca's dire financial situation, which means they were only able to sign the Spaniard "on a temporary arrangement until the end of the calendar year" for £50m back in the summer, before hoping to tie him down on January 1st.

Alongside United, Arsenal and Manchester City are also named as potential destinations for Olmo, should he be allowed to leave on a free in the New Year.

Olmo could be a fantastic signing for United, at a time when they need more attacking quality, with his class in front of goal and ability to thrive in a number of positions something that Amorim could love.

The 26-year-old was one of the standout players at Euro 2024, earlier this year, winning the competition with Spain and bagging five goal contributions (three goals and two assists) along the way.

Meanwhile, Julian Nagelsmann has also heaped praise on him, calling him an "outstanding footballer" and also saying: "He has exceptional abilities and is very safe with the ball. When he gets put under pressure, he knows how to provoke a foul."

This is exactly the calibre of player that United must be looking to sign moving forward, with Olmo someone who could make a world of difference in the final third following his impressive displays in the summer.

Not only does he possess great technical ability, but he is also a hard-working figure who can excel in attacking midfield or in a left-sided role. He is four years younger than Bruno Fernandes, too, so could be looked at as his successor, making this one to keep an eye on.