Manchester United have an interest in Sporting CP star Viktor Gyokeres, according to a recent report, but there is another rising talent on their list of attacking targets. Ruben Amorim was named the new United boss last week, and since that news the Premier League side have been linked with plenty of new additions, several of which come from his current club.

Man Utd may have advantage in Gyokeres race

Gyokeres has been a standout performer since moving to Portugal, netting 66 goals in 67 games in all competitions for Sporting. That form has earned him links to the likes of Arsenal and Manchester City, but it was reported last week that United may have an advantage.

Journalist Pete O’Rourke claimed that United appointing Amorim may give them an edge in the race to sign Gyokeres. The Swedish international moved to Lisbon in 2023, and it is expected that he will be on the move once more at the end of this season. The forward has a £83 million release clause, but it has been claimed that he could be allowed to leave for around £50 million in the summer.

Gyokeres bagged yet another hat-trick on Tuesday night, as Sporting eased by City 4-1 in the Champions League, and after the game, Amorin was asked about taking Gyokeres to Old Trafford with him: “I respect Sporting. Viktor has to stay until the end of the season... and then maybe go somewhere else. I won’t make any joke about it; I respect this club, and this is my city."

Gyokeres may be on Amorim’s radar, but he is not the only striker the Red Devils are looking at, as they also have their eye on another European sensation.

Man Utd eyeing Benjamin Sesko as possible Gyokeres alternative

According to Christian Falk, Manchester United are interested in signing Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig. The Slovenia international joined the Bundesliga side in the 2023 summer transfer window, and he had a memorable first campaign at the club, as he scored 18 goals in all competitions.

The 21-year-old was linked with a move away during the summer transfer window but instead remained at Leipzig and signed a new contract. It has been reported that the new deal now includes a £63 million release clause, so a transfer away from the German side is still very much a possibility.

Falk states that Bayern Munich are interested in signing Sesko, but they face competition from United, who he confirms are also interested in Gyokeres. Sesko, who has been described as “fantastic” by Football Talent scout Jacek Kulig, was linked with a move to United during the summer, and it appears as though he has remained on their transfer radar.

Benjamin Sesko's RB Leipzig stats Apps 56 Goals 25 Assists 5

Sesko is under contract at Leipzig until 2029, but his release clause makes him an affordable option for a team like United. It remains to be seen if the Red Devils are genuinely interested, but he could be another option should a deal for Gyokeres not work out.