Manchester United are among the teams interested in signing a young 6 foot 3 goalkeeper who they have tried to sign before, according to a recent report.

Man Utd transfer news

The Red Devils have just over two weeks to complete any incomings and outgoings they wish to do before the transfer window shuts until the summer. It’s been widely publicised that United would like to let two or three players leave the club this month, one to bring down the wage bill, but also so it possibly allows them to bring in one or two new arrivals.

One player United look keen to sign either in this transfer window or in the summer is Paris Saint-Germain left-back Nuno Mendes. The Portuguese has become a top priority for the Premier League side, as they look to bring in a new left wing-back to address that area of their team, as Ruben Amorim continues to rely on Diogo Dalot to fill the void. Reports have emerged this week that United want to accelerate transfer talks for the defender, as Real Madrid and Man City lurk in the background.

Another player that United might look to sign this month if an opportunity presents itself is RB Salzburg’s Nene Dorgeles. Fabrizio Romano has reported that United are monitoring the attacker, and he is among their list of options for either this transfer window or the summer. Romano goes on to add that initial talks have been held to get an understanding of the price and the overall package, and it is now down to United to decide what they want to do.

Man Utd eyeing bid to sign £40m goalkeeper

Mendes and Dorgeles are not the only players the Premier League side could look to sign this month, as according to talkSPORT’s Alex Crook, Man United are interested in signing Parma goalkeeper Zion Suzuki, a few years after he turned down a move to Old Trafford.

The 22-year-old looked set to join the Red Devils in the summer of 2023 from Japanese club Urawa Red Diamonds, but in the end, he turned down the move as he didn’t want to be second choice behind Andre Onana. Instead, Suzuki joined Belgian side Sint-Truiden on loan before Italian side Parma snapped him up last summer.

The goalkeeper has been a standout performer in Italy, earning some rave reviews, and that has now placed him back on United’s radar. Crook reports that the Red Devils are among the teams interested in signing Suzuki, and it could cost them as much as £40 million to secure his services.

Zion Suzuki's Parma stats Apps 19 Goals conceded 30 Clean sheets 3

As well as United, Chelsea also considered signing the shot stopper that summer, and while they have since added to that area of the team, they continue to keep an eye on the player. The report goes on to add that Parma are hoping to keep Suzuki for at least one more season, but a big-money offer would test their resolve. For United, if they do pursue a move for Suzuki, they will know he will want to be their number one, which could mean a decision needs to be made about Onana.