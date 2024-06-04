An FA Cup triumph helped to end the season on a positive note, but in reality, it was a poor campaign for Manchester United.

Erik ten Hag's side finished eighth in the Premier League, with a goal difference of negative one and 14 losses under their belt.

There have been plenty of poor performers for the Red Devils over the last ten months, but one player whose stock has plummeted the furthest is Casemiro, and based on recent reports, he could soon be replaced.

Manchester United transfer news

According to a recent report from the Spanish newspaper Sport, Manchester United are now clear to pursue Barcelona star Frenkie De Jong, as they are now the only club still keen on signing him this summer.

This turn of events is undoubtedly good news for the three-time European Champions, but a lack of rival suitors does not mean this will be a cheap deal to complete, as the cash-strapped Catalans are said to still value the Dutchman at around £85m.

That said, with how quickly Casemiro has deteriorated this season, it might be a deal worth doing, even at that price.

How De Jong stacks up with Casemiro

Now, it should be remembered that just last season, Casemiro was even called the signing of the season by former United ace Gary Neville, which makes his recent dropoff all the more surprising and alarming.

Neville's co-pundit, Jamie Carragher, has been particularly scathing of the Brazilian, telling the Covering Liverpool podcast that his "legs have gone" back in October, before telling the midfielder to "call it a day" live on Sky Sports following his performance against Crystal Palace last month.

So, with the former Real Madrid star going from hero to zero in no time at all, how does De Jong stack up with him?

Is it as comfortable a win for the Dutchman as popular opinion would have us believe? Well, when it comes to their underlying numbers, the simple answer is yes.

De Jong vs Casemiro Stats per 90 De Jong Casemiro Non-penalty Expected Goals + Assists 0.16 0.20 Progressive Passes 9.23 5.09 Progressive Carries 3.79 0.55 Progressive Passes Received 2.09 1.64 Passing Accuracy 92.1% 81.8% Shot-Creating Actions 3.30 1.86 Goal-Creating Actions 0.50 0.18 Tackles 2.36 3.77 Interceptions 0.77 0.77 Clearances 1.54 3.23 Successful Take-Ons 0.71 0.41 Ball Recoveries 6.43 6.05 All Stats via FBref for the 23/24 League Season

For example, the "phenomenal" 27-year-old, as described by talent scout Jacek Kulig, comes out ahead in progressive passes, progressive carries, progressive passes received, passing accuracy, shot and goal-creating actions, successful take-ons and ball recoveries, all per 90.

In his defence, the United star edges it for non-penalty expected goals, assists, tackles, and clearances per 90.

However, there is no reason why the former Ajax star couldn't match the Brazilian's defensive numbers if he was asked to play deeper, especially as he already makes the same number of interceptions, is five years his junior, and already makes more ball recoveries, which is arguably more important for a ball-dominant side.

Ultimately, when looking at his underlying numbers compared to Casemiro's, it's hard to disagree with data analyst Ben Mattinson's assertion that De Jong would be a "serious level raiser" at Old Trafford.

Therefore, even with the high price, Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Co simply must sign the Dutch midfielder this summer.