A year ago today, it seemed that Casemiro would become an integral part of Manchester United’s near future.

However, fast forward to the present, and the Brazilian looks increasingly likely to leave Old Trafford, with a move to Saudi Arabia on the cards.

His performances as of late simply haven’t been good enough, with football creator Liam Canning even calling him a “joke.”

With that in mind, it’s quite clear that Sir Jim Ratcliffe must look for an upgrade on the former Real Madrid ace, and he may have just found the perfect player for the job.

Man Utd searching for Casemiro upgrade

According to a report from GIVEMESPORT, Man Utd are keen on signing Morten Hjulmand this summer.

It’s reported that the Dane is a “priority target” for the Red Devils as they look to bolster their midfield.

Having only signed for Sporting last season, Hjulmand’s contract doesn’t expire until 2028, meaning that the club sees him as part of their future.

However, “a big fee” will be required if United do wish to go ahead with a move for the player who’s been on their radar for a while.

Why Hjulmand could be incredible alongside Mainoo

Kobbie Mainoo was simply unbelievable last season in each of his 35 appearances during his breakthrough campaign.

Canning described the youngster as a “generational talent,” and it’s difficult to disagree, based on the influence he’s had on Erik ten Hag’s side. He's even earned himself a call-up for England's provisional squad for the Euros. Not bad work for a player who's only been playing senior football a matter of months.

The 19-year-old is the future of the Red Devils, the type of profile that Ratcliffe will look to build around, and Hjulmand could just be the perfect partner for the Englishman.

Just like Mainoo, the 24-year-old has been a key player for his side despite only coming into the fold last summer, making 49 appearances across all competitions.

Hjulmand vs Casemiro vs Mainoo 23/24 League Stats Stats (per game) Hjulmand Casemiro Mainoo Touches 56.4 72.9 49 Passes completed 40.3 46.5 31.1 Pass accuracy 87% 83% 87% Possession lost 8.1 12 8.1 Tackles 2 3.3 2 Balls recovered 5.1 5.3 4 Duels won 3.9 5.8 5 Dribbled past 0.6 2.2 1 Via Sofascore

As you can see, Hjulmand is much closer to Casemiro than Mainoo in terms of his profile, sitting slightly deeper and protecting the backline.

This is where his first strength comes into the equation, as in the eyes of journalist Zach Lowy, he is a "monster" defensively, notably in regards to his ability to recover possession.

Casemiro also thrives during similar tasks, but the difference between the two is that Hjulmand is far less reckless, and “he's not too aggressive to the point that makes him rash or pulls him out of position,” as per analyst Ben Mattinson.

Unfortunately, this is one of Casemiro’s biggest downfalls, and he no longer has the athleticism to track back with ease, as shown in the fact that he's dribbled past 2.2 times per game.

The United number 18’s defensive statistics are superior to Hjulmand’s, but that’s to be expected when the latter plays in a side with much more possession, as well as his more disciplined approach.

The security of Hjulmand and Mainoo would help United’s defence be far more secure, while the introduction of the former Lecce player would also bring the best out of the English ace because of his technical ability.

Unlike the 32-year-old, Sporting’s maestro is far less wasteful with the ball, which would enable the Red Devils to have more control of the ball, in turn allowing Mainoo to work his magic more frequently.

Overall, the signing of Hjulmand has the potential to transform United’s midfield, and if Ratcliffe can sell Casemiro as well, he'd be making an incredibly smart decision.