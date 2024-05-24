This week, the headlines were supposed to be about Manchester United’s FA Cup final, but instead, they’ve regarded the future of Erik ten Hag.

The Red Devils boss is under real pressure after a disappointing campaign that saw his side finish eighth in the Premier League with a negative goal difference.

It’s said that a decision on the Dutchman’s role as manager will be made after the final against Manchester City tomorrow, with his chances of remaining at the club at 50/50.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at who could become United’s next manager and help Diogo Dalot explode if Sir Jim Ratcliffe does decide to part ways with the former Ajax boss.

Man Utd’s search for a new boss

According to Sky Sports, Man United are keeping an eye on Kieran McKenna in the event that they do sack Ten Hag.

It’s reported that the Northern Irish boss’ representatives have met with United, who must weigh up their options rather quickly.

Unfortunately for the new owners, Chelsea and Brighton & Hove Albion are also both very keen on appointing the boss, which means they won’t have a clear run at signing him.

On the other hand, the Ipswich Town boss previously worked at United, mainly as a coach under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. He's also a Red Devils fan, which could give them an advantage over other potential suitors.

Why McKenna could make Dalot unstoppable

Since becoming Ipswich boss in 2021, McKenna has wowed England with his side's fantastic results, which have seen him earn back-to-back promotions.

However, the majority of the praise he’s received has been down to the Tractor Boy’s style of play, which focuses on attacking with intent, with even Sir Alex Ferguson calling him “incredible.”

The 38-year-old’s 4-2-3-1 system enables his side to dominate matches even without massively dominating the ball, with his team’s 53.1% possession and 92 goals last term serving as evidence for that.

Ipswich vs MUFC 23/24 League Stats Stats Ipswich MUFC Wins 28 18 Defeats 6 14 Goals scored 92 57 Goals conceded 57 58 Clean sheets 15 9 Possession 53.1% 50.5% Via Sofascore

Yet, this isn’t just a bog standard 4-2-3-1 where players play the role as it would be displayed on a piece of paper, with it shifting to a 3-5-2 variant in possession.

When on the ball, it’s been left-back Leif Davis who’s taken on the majority of the attacking responsibility over the last two campaigns, registering 14 assists in League One and 18 this season while operating as almost a winger.

Although McKenna has used his left-back as the forward-thinking full back and his right-back as the third centre half, the United squad is perfect for the same system, but just on opposite flanks.

This is exactly how the former United coach could supercharge Dalot, with him potentially taking on the same role as Davies and Luke Shaw tucking into centre half.

During the 2023/24 season, Dalot has progressed immensely, showing defensive security and technical class, hence why he was handed United’s Player's Player of the Season Award.

The most recent example of the Portuguese ace being suited to an attacking role was his performance against Brighton on the final day of the season, when he created two chances and scored a fantastic goal after breaching the Seagull’s backline with a clever run in behind.

Under Ten Hag, he hasn’t quite been given the freedom to express himself in the final third, but that would most definitely change under McKenna, who could just make him one of the best fullbacks in Europe.