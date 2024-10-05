Manchester United are reportedly considering a shock move to sign a new forward as they look to bolster their ranks under Erik ten Hag.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe speaks out on Erik ten Hag

Manchester United owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has added fuel to the flames of speculation surrounding the future of Ten Hag following a run of bad results, refusing to rule out his departure from the club.

The Old Trafford side have managed just seven points from six Premier League games so far this campaign, and have been soundly beaten at their own ground by both Tottenham and Liverpool, while they threw away a 2-0 lead to draw 3-3 with Porto in their Europa League opener.

Speaking to BBC Sport, Ratcliffe refused to be drawn on his opinion of the situation. "I don’t want to answer that question", the INEOS chief said. "I like Erik. I think he's a very good coach but at the end of the day it's not my call.

"It's the management team that's running Manchester United that have to decide how we best run the team in many different respects.

Manchester United so far this season (Premier League and Europa League) Games 7 Wins 2 Goals scored 8 Goals conceded 11

"But that team that's running Manchester United has only been together since June or July. They've only been there… you can count it in weeks almost - they've not been there a long time, so they need to take stock and make some sensible decisions.

"Our objective is very clear - we want to take Manchester United back to where it should be, and it's not there yet, obviously - that's very clear."

With transfers now no longer in the hands of the head coach at Old Trafford though, speculation about potential player arrivals continue despite Ten Hag's uncertainty, and now one report has linked Manchester United with a somewhat bizarre move.

United eyeing impressive winger with 11 G/A this season

That comes as reports in Spain claim that the Red Devils are considering a January move to sign Turkish winger Kerem Aktürkoğlu, who is impressing for Benfica this season. The 25-year-old only joined Benfica a month ago from Turkish side Galatasary, signing a five year deal worth £46,000 a week, but has already caught the eye in his new colours.

He has scored in each of Benfica's two Champions League games so far, while he has also grabbed two goals and two assists in just three outings domestically, adding to the five goal contributions he made in six games for Galatasaray prior to the late move.

And the report claims that this has caught the eye of the Red Devils, with United "the most interested" in signing the forward. In fact, it is added that "serious interest" has led to "talk of a possible offer of 40 million euros" from the Red Devils, which would be enough to reportedly convince Benfica to sell him just months on from shelling out 12m euros to secure his signature.

Typically, Aktürkoğlu has spent much of his career to date on the left-wing, where United are already well-stocked with both Marcus Rashford and the talented Alejandro Garnacho. Were he to move to Old Trafford, it is likely that he would be asked to play in a different role, with the 25-year-old having played on both the right wing and behind the striker.

Already 25, his addition would seem to go against the young signings that the club have already made since the arrival of Ratcliffe, while it would ask questions of the management were another left-sided player to be signed rather than a more natural right winger.