Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag is in the market for reinforcements and is now eyeing a short-term solution to a key problem at Old Trafford, according to a report.

Manchester United's goalscoring woes...

Despite bringing in Rasmus Hojlund for £72 million in the summer window, Manchester United have struggled in front of goal this term and have scored just 18 times this campaign in the Premier League, making them the sixth-lowest chance convertors in the division.

Only Crystal Palace, Nottingham Forest, Luton Town, Burnley and Luton Town have scored less than the Red Devils in the league, which is a damning indication of where they need to spend in January in order to keep pace in their hunt for continental qualification.

Aside from Hojlund, who is yet to net a single Premier League goal for the club, Anthony Martial exists as Ten Hag's other striking option; however, the Frenchman now looks to be firmly on his way out of Old Trafford after The Athletic revealed that Manchester United will not trigger his 12-month contract extension clause, leaving him free to depart either in January for a fee or next summer on a free transfer.

In light of this, acquiring a new centre forward in January will become a crucial priority for the Red Devils as they seek to offer Hojlund assistance following his tough start to life at Old Trafford.

Now, one man who could add a wealth of experience to Manchester United's forward line has been identified as a potential loan target, according to a report.

Mauro Icardi wanted by Manchester United

According to Football Transfers, Manchester United are considering a loan swoop for Galatasaray forward Mauro Icardi in January as Ten Hag urgently looks to bring in another attacking option at Old Trafford.

Similar players to Mauro Icardi (based on statistical profiles from FBRef) Player Club Cyle Larin Mallorca Dusan Vlahovic Juventus Akor Adams Montpellier Ludovic Ajorque Mainz 05 Davie Selke Koln

The 30-year-old is reportedly open to a move to the Premier League and any deal to bring him to the North West on loan would likely include a clause to make the agreement permanent. Argentina international Icardi netted against the Red Devils alongside former player Wilfried Zaha in the Champions League earlier this campaign, condemning Manchester United to a 3-2 home defeat.

Labelled an "animal" by former boss Luciano Spalletti, Icardi has been in brilliant goalscoring form this term, registering 17 goals and six assists in 25 appearances across all competitions (Icardi statistics - Transfermarkt).

Having also averaged around four shots per match in the Turkish top-flight term, Icardi knows where the goal is and could provide some crucial short-term cover in the final third for Manchester United (Icardi statistics - WhoScored).