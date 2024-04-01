It's one thing for Manchester United to be outplayed at the Etihad, but to also be overpowered away at a struggling Brentford side is far more alarming, with the Red Devils shipping 31 shots against Thomas Frank's side.

A key concern for Erik ten Hag once again was the midfield department on Saturday evening, with Scott McTominay producing a worryingly abject display to further showcase the need for reinforcement.

With Christian Eriksen also being touted for an exit this summer - as has his midfield partner of last season, Casemiro - the Red Devils need to be plotting to find a suitable, long-term colleague for Kobbie Mainoo in the centre of the park...

McTominay vs Brentford Stats McTominay Yellow Cards 1 Pass accuracy 70% Possession lost 14 Duels lost 8 Tackles 1 Interceptions 0 Via Sofascore

Man Utd's search for a midfielder

According to reports coming out of Portugal - via Record - the Old Trafford outfit are believed to rivalling Barcelona for the signing of Sporting CP midfielder, Morten Hjulmand, with the Danish star having enjoyed a promising first season in Lisbon.

The report suggests that both United and the LaLiga giants have been keeping a close eye on the former Lecce man with the view to making a summer move, albeit with no suggestion as yet as to whether either side will lodge a concrete offer.

This follows a prior report from The Sun back in January which claimed that Ten Hag and co were even considering sending Facundo Pellistri in the other direction in order to land the 24-year-old, albeit with the Primeira Liga side instead waiting to see if anyone will trigger his £69m release clause.

How Hjulmand compares to Casemiro

Described as someone who can "play alongside Mainoo for years to come" by journalist Dean Jones, Hjulmand could be the defensive-minded presence that United are craving at the base of the midfield, freeing up the young Englishman to work his magic in a more advanced.

As Mainoo indicated on his first senior international start against Belgium in midweek, he has the tools to thrive in a more attacking, box-to-box midfield berth, perhaps indicating why he has previously earned comparisons to a certain Paul Pogba by former teammate, Anthony Elanga.

Not the holding midfielder that many - including Sir Jim Ratcliffe - have suggested he is, Mainoo is in need of a dominant force alongside him, hence the interest in an "absolute monster" like Hjulmand, as hailed by writer Zach Lowy.

A player with the "physicality, positional awareness and vision to play as a lone holding midfielder" - according to Lowy - the 6 foot 1 ace could then represent Mainoo's dream partner, with the same source also describing him as an "upgrade on Casemiro" for the Red Devils.

That may be a bold statement to make when comparing the lesser-known Dane with a five-time Champions League winner, although, on current form, it is Hjulmand who would seemingly be the more effective operator for United.

That can be seen by the fact that outside of scoring three times and providing three assists in the league this season, the Sporting ace boasts a pass accuracy rate of 87% and has created four 'big chances', while also illustrating his defensive acumen by winning 54% of his duels and notably averaging 5.1 balls recovered per game, as per Sofascore.

For Casemiro, meanwhile, the ageing Brazilian has scored just once and registered two assists in England's top flight, while also recording a pass accuracy rate of just 83% and creating just two 'big chances' in total.

Defensively, the 32-year-old also falls short largely having won just 49% of his total duels and averaged 4.8 balls recovered per game - albeit while enjoying a superior record for tackles per game (3.1 v 1.9).

Perhaps the most telling difference, however, is just how easily Casemiro is bypassed in the midfield having been dribbled past on average 2.2 times per game in 16 league games, while his younger counterpart has only been dribbled past 0.7 times per game.

That alone should showcase why a change needs to be made this summer, with Hjulmand perhaps the left-field 'upgrade' that United are desperate for.