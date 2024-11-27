INEOS are plotting a move to sign an “electric” £82,000-a-week left-back, as Ruben Amorim has made it a priority at Manchester United, according to a Sky Sports reporter.

The Red Devils played their first game under the Portuguese boss on Sunday, and while they were held to a 1-1 draw at Ipswich Town, there were some early positives for the head coach to take, as he continues to get to know his new crop of players.

Man Utd transfer news

The club’s hierarchy appear to be keen to back Amorim in the upcoming transfer windows, as long as the finances are right, but there is also a willingness for them not to rip up the entire squad. However, as every new manager or head coach wants, Amorim will have his eyes on potential players he would like to bring to Old Trafford.

One player who has emerged on their radar in recent weeks is Chelsea’s Christopher Nkunku, and United have made him a top target ahead of the January transfer window. The forward is not getting regular minutes at Stamford Bridge, and United are ready to go all out and bring him to Old Trafford in a deal that could cost them £50 million.

As well as Nkunku, Man United have now made an approach to Ederson from Atalanta. The Red Devils held internal talks over a possible deal and have now approached his agents to get an understanding of a potential transfer. Atalanta don’t want to sell but could be willing to listen to offers should they receive around £40 million. But it seems that there is a position that has become more of a priority for Amorim, as the club has identified a new target.

Man Utd eyeing move for AC Milan's Theo Hernandez

According to Sky Sports Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg, Manchester United are now closely monitoring Theo Hernandez of AC Milan, as they continue their search for a new left-wing back.

The Red Devils do have Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia as their regular left-backs, but both have been injured for a while now, and even though they both appeared in the matchday squad against Ipswich, with Shaw coming off the bench, signing a player for that position is still key for the club.

Hernandez, who has been dubbed “electric” by football analyst Ben Mattinson, has been at Milan since July 2019, when he joined from Real Madrid, and he has been a key player for the Italian side in his six seasons there, playing 30 or more games in all five campaigns before this 2024/25 season.

The 27-year-old has started eight of the 10 league games he has played so far, during which he has captained Milan on multiple occasions. Now, according to Plettenberg, he is someone United are keeping a close eye on, as Amorim has made signing a new left-back a priority.

Theo Hernandez's 2024/25 Serie A stats Apps 10 Goals 2 Assists 2 Big chances created 2 Key passes 1.4 Passing accuracy per game 36.1 (91%) Clean sheets 3 Interceptions per 90 1.2 Tackles per 90 1.1 Balls recovered per 90 3.9 Dribbled past per 90 0.3

Hernandez is under contract at Milan until the summer of 2026, so he could potentially be a cheap option, as the Italian giants may have to sell him if he is unwilling to sign a contract extension. While he may not cost as much as other players in a transfer fee, he comes with hefty wages, as he earns €98,654 a week, which is roughly £82,366 a week.