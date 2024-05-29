After a difficult year, Manchester United’s 2023/24 campaign ended on a high, which may have made Sir Jim Ratcliffe reconsider a handful of decisions.

One of those may be the future of Erik ten Hag, who’s still unaware of whether he’ll be returning to Old Trafford after his break or not.

Although the Dutchman’s future at the club isn’t guaranteed, the signing of multiple players most definitely is.

Man Utd want to sign a new centre-back

According to a recent report, Man United are interested in signing Tosin Adarabioyo.

The defender currently plays for Fulham; however, his contract expires this summer, which enables him to leave on a free transfer.

Because of this, the Englishman poses great value, and Man United have recently approached the player.

Chelsea and Newcastle United are also in the race to sign him, but the decision ultimately lands in the hands of Adarabioyo.

Adarabioyo would be a great partner for Martinez

There’s no doubt that when he’s fit, Adarabioyo is Fulham’s best central defender, and he’s proven that he can perform brilliantly in the top flight this season.

However, the 26-year-old was only able to showcase his ability towards the end of November, following groin surgery that saw him miss the start of the campaign.

Since then, the English defender has started 18 games over 20 appearances, keeping six clean sheets in the process.

The Cottagers' clean sheet tally for the entire season was ten, which proves that the number 4 is an extremely influential player in the side.

Adarabioyo & Martinez 23/24 PL Stats Stats (per game) Adarabioyo Martinez Goals 2 0 Touches 70.3 47 Pass accuracy 85% 93% Possession lost 9.8 3.6 Tackles 1.1 1.1 Aerial duels won 2.9 0.4 Clearances 4 2.1 Via Sofascore

Adarabioyo would be an excellent partner for Lisandro Martinez, primarily as they’re both brilliant with the ball at their feet.

This fits the style of play that Ratcliffe wants his manager to utilise, as it enables United to assert their dominance over the opponent, which can’t occur if the defenders are wasteful in possession.

Furthermore, the two 26-year-olds are proactive players who aren’t afraid to get tight to an attacker, which should enable United to play a slightly higher line, which is shown by their tackles.

The former Manchester City player can also cover ground with ease, meaning the duo can work in tandem to defend with security. Due to Martinez’s aggressive play style, he can sometimes be caught out of position if he doesn’t win his duel, but this is where the Fulham ace has the ability to sweep in the event of a through ball.

With Tosin standing at 6 foot 5, which makes him extremely dominant in the air, it could prove is extremely beneficial at both ends of the field. The Argentine, in comparison, is a rather slender character at 5 foot 9 and as such the Fulham man would reign supreme for aerial duels won.

Having a player with a build like the “incredible” defender, as dubbed by football journalist Zach Lowy, is vital alongside Martinez, who can be targeted due to his lack of size.

Overall, it’s clear to see that Adarabioyo has the potential to step up and play for a top-six team, and a player of his quality on a free deal is certainly a steal that United must look to complete.