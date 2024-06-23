It’s fair to say that the lack of reliability within the defensive department last season at Manchester United was a huge problem.

The centre-back spot was an issue, but as the campaign progressed, United were unable to field a left-back.

Luke Shaw missed the majority of the campaign through injury, and his future as a first-team player is now in question as a result of his continuous setbacks.

So bad have his issues been that he's not even fully trained once with England at Euro 2024 yet. It would appear as though Gareth Southgate's gamble on his fitness is not paying off.

So, United must sign someone who has the potential to be an upgrade on Shaw.

Man Utd want to reinforce the backline

It’s been widely reported that Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS are looking to sign a centre-back this summer, as highlighted by the pursuit of Jarrad Branthwaite.

However, according to reports from Italy, Man United are now keen on making Riccardo Calafiori a Red Devil this summer.

It’s said that Bologna will demand a fee of around £34m for the defender, which isn’t a ridiculous price whatsoever.

That said, United won’t be alone in their quest for the Italian, with former Bologna boss Thiago Motta keen on bringing him to Juventus.

Why Calafiori would be a huge shaw upgrade

Switching Roma for Bologna could go down as the best decision of Calafioi’s career, with his current club giving him a platform to thrive.

The 22-year-old became a crucial player as his side qualified for the Champions League, operating as both a centre-back and a left-back.

The left-footed ace started 26 Serie A games, and he registered a fantastic two goals and five assists, which is far superior to Shaw’s zero.

But the ability to influence the game in the final third isn’t the only reason why Calafiori would be a huge upgrade on Shaw, with his overall game also proving superior.

Calafiori vs Shaw 23/24 League Stats Stats (per 90) Calafiori Shaw Touches 80.54 70.76 Passes completed 62.15 49.83 Passes into final third 3.60 3.10 Carries into final third 1.07 1.03 Tackles 1.80 1.03 Interceptions 1.92 0.56 Balls recovered 7.43 5.54 Via FBref

Importantly, the youngster is known for being an extremely technical defender who has the ability to play out from the back and retain the ball under pressure. This would certainly help United assert their dominance for much longer spells.

Progression is another aspect of his game that’s unbelievable, whether that’s by passing through the lines or carrying the ball into midfield. So impressive is that aspect of his game that football analyst Ben Mattinson has even compared him to John Stones.

On the other hand, the Italian is an extremely proactive and intense defender who can thrive in a high line due to his immense speed and athleticism.

The number 33’s tackles, interceptions, and balls recovered prove this, and he’s a much better defender than the United left-back, as shown in the table.

However, the biggest advantage that the “sensational” Calafiori provides, as dubbed by the aforementioned Mattinson, is his insane versatility, which not only allows him to cover multiple roles but also gives Ten Hag plenty of tactical flexibility.

For example, there’s the potential that United’s in-possession setup could become a three-back, with Calafiori tucking in as a third central defender, which would enable Diogo Dalot to push further upfield.

Overall, the fact that Calafiori only missed two games through injury last season proves that on that alone, he’d be an upgrade on Shaw, but the rest of his statistics really do speak for themselves.