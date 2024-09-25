Manchester United are reportedly interested in making a move for a world-renowned Champions League player described as the "Usain Bolt of football".

It's all go at Old Trafford currently, with Erik ten Hag's future as manager once again a talking point, following a disappointing start to the new Premier League season.

While the Dutchman doesn't yet appear to be in huge danger of losing his job, more poor results in the coming weeks will likely change the situation, and the likes of Simone Inzaghi and Max Allegri have reportedly been eyed up as successors at United.

In terms of potential new signings in one of the upcoming transfer windows, the Red Devils have been linked with a stunning move for Bayern Munich superstar Jamal Musiala, who is one of world football's leading young talents currently. Manchester City are reportedly the front-runners to acquire his signature, however, with Real Madrid, Liverpool and Chelsea also interested.

United are also thought to be eyeing up Fulham left-back Antonee Robinson, with Luke Shaw's injury problems making it increasingly clear that he doesn't represent the long-term solution in his position.

According to Give Me Sport, Manchester United are considering making a move for Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies in the near future.

The report says that he is a name being "considered" along with Bournemouth's Milos Kerkez, but it does also stress that Real Madrid are in pole position to snap up the Canadian on a free transfer at the end of this season.

Davies could be an incredible long-term replacement for Shaw if United were able to entice him to Old Trafford, with the 23-year-old arguably the best player in Europe in his position currently.

The Bayern ace is known predominantly for his remarkable speed, which helps him be such an attacking outlet for the Bundesliga giants, and Rio Ferdinand said of him back in 2020: "He is the Usain Bolt of football. His trajectory has been phenomenal. He is now comfortably one of the best left backs in the game. What I love is his desire at both ends of the field. He utilises his pace to devastating effect."

There was a time when if United chased a world-class player, they had every chance of getting him, given their brilliance under Sir Alex Ferguson. The likes of Ferdinand, Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney and Ruud van Nistelrooy wanted to join the Red Devils because they were the best around, but their current status under Ten Hag makes it harder to snap up the best talent.

11 fastest players in the Champions League in 2023/24 Club Speed (km/h) 1. Nuno Mendes PSG 37.2 2. Karim Adeyemi Borussia Dortmund 36.3 3. Kylian Mbappe PSG 36.1 4. Erling Haaland Man City 36 =5. Lois Openda RB Leipzig 35.7 =5. Marcus Rashford Man Utd 35.7 =7. Achraf Hakimi PSG 35.6 =7. Daizen Maeda Celtic 35.6 =9. Alphonso Davies Bayern Munich 35.5 =9. Mohamed Simakan RB Leipzig 35.5 =9. Sandro Tonali Newcastle 35.5

For that reason, the threat of Madrid is a major issue for United, with the Canada international no doubt eyeing a link-up with the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr and Jude Bellingham, but if Sir Jim Ratcliffe managed to get him on a possible free deal, it would be an almighty coup.