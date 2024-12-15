As INEOS look to hand Ruben Amorim the squad he needs to finally help the club turn back towards the top of English football, Manchester United are reportedly weighing up a move to sign an Andre Onana heir.

Man Utd transfer rumours

Such is the complexities of Amorim's 3-4-2-1 system, Manchester United must get things right in the transfer market, especially after Erik ten Hag's reign arguably left their squad in a worse place than when he initially arrived. With that said, the transfer rumours have, of course, already been coming thick and fast ahead of the January transfer window.

Names such as Xavi Simons and Brighton & Hove Albion's Evan Ferguson have already been mentioned, with both stars capable of transforming Manchester United's fairly blunt frontline for years to come. Simons, in particular, would slot straight into one of the two number 10 roles in Amorim's system to hand the Red Devils an instant boost next to Bruno Fernandes.

The difficulties of the new manager's system were on show for all to see in midweek when Onana was asked to play from the back only for his pass to fall short of the poorly set Matthijs de Ligt to hand Viktoria Plzen an opening goal.

The mistake once again sparked doubts over Onana's reliability with a potential heir to his number one role now emerging. According to Alan Nixon, relayed by Give Me Sport, INEOS and Manchester United are now weighing up a move to sign John Victor, who was voted the best player in Brazil after winning the Brazilian title and Copa Libertadores with Botafogo recently.

Impressive Victor could replace Onana

At 28 years old, Victor could finally get the biggest move of his career if Manchester United come calling, before he potentially gets the chance to steal in ahead of Onana and become Amorim's undisputed number one. Whilst the current Red Devils shot-stopper is still stealing the headlines for all the wrong reasons, the door will certainly be open for another option.

Statistically speaking, it's no surprise that Victor was voted the best in Brazil either. The goalkeeper kept the most clean sheets and crucially maintained the highest pass accuracy compared to other goalkeepers in a trait that Amorim needs his shot-stoppers to have in abundance.

Victor would be an unexpected arrival, but one that Manchester United would arguably be wise to pursue if Amorim wants a goalkeeper capable of playing the football that he desires on a consistent basis at Old Trafford.