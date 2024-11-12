Manchester United are weighing up a move for a £20 million-a-year midfielder who has won the Champions League, according to a recent report. The mood has changed around Old Trafford in the last two weeks, as Ruud van Nistelrooy has turned the club’s form around, and there is now excitement ahead of the arrival of Ruben Amorim.

Man Utd transfer news

Amorim is set to get his United career as manager underway this week as he lands in Manchester after leaving Lisbon. The Portuguese is going to be tasked with getting the Red Devils back to the top end of the Premier League, and to do so, he may want some reinforcements in January.

It emerged over the weekend that Amorim is keen for United to sign defender Danilo from Juventus as one of his first additions as manager. The 33-year-old has been in Italy for a few years now but has shown incredible versatility in the last few seasons, playing anywhere across a back four, which would be useful in Amorim’s system.

As well as looking at Danilo, United have also made an enquiry over the signing of Christopher Nkunku from Chelsea. Nkunku is said to be unhappy with his playing time at Stamford Bridge, and he could be looking for a way out when January arrives if it doesn’t change. While they look at a defender and a forward ahead of January, the Red Devils also have their eye on a midfielder.

Man Utd eyeing £20m-a-year Champions League winner

According to reports in Spain relayed by The Hard Tackle, Manchester United are interested in signing N’Golo Kante in the January transfer window. The 33-year-old is currently playing in Saudi Arabia for Al-Ittihad and has been since July 2023, when he joined on a free transfer after leaving Chelsea.

Kante, who won the Champions League with Chelsea in the 2020/21 campaign, has played 10 times this season in all competitions for Al-Ittihad, starting all 10, as he is a key player for the side as expected.

The Frenchman, who earns 25 million euros a year (£20 million a year) in Saudi Arabia, is still performing at a decent level, so much so that he is still earning caps for his national team. Now, United are looking to bring him back to Europe in January as they try to bolster their midfield options.

N'Golo Kante's Premier League record Apps 227 Goals 12 Assists 17

However, United are not the only side interested in Kante, as Real Madrid are also keen on the 33-year-old and are looking to bring him to the Bernabeu. Al-Ittihad were initially asking for €20 million, but that has now dropped to €15 million, which is roughly £12 million.

Kante would join a midfield that already has Casemiro, Kobbie Mainoo, and Manuel Ugarte, with the latter expected to play a lot under Amorim, so Kante’s arrival could see him partner the Uruguayan going forward.