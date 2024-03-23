Another season at Manchester United has brought with it the emergence of yet another shining star from the academy ranks, with the club's youth production line still very much firing on all cylinders despite sustained woes both on and off the pitch at Old Trafford.

While last year gave rise to a certain Alejandro Garnacho - the Argentine now a mainstay having started 25 games in a row in all competitions - it is fellow teenager Kobbie Mainoo who is now establishing himself as the new poster boy for the Red Devils.

Ever since his full Premier League debut away to Everton back in November - a performance that saw him dubbed "unbelievable" by club legend Roy Keane - young Mainoo has caught the attention of fans and pundits alike, with even England boss Gareth Southgate hastily reversing his decision to not call up the 18-year-old, following last weekend's FA Cup thriller at home to Liverpool.

Now looking like the type of figure United should build the side around for the next decade or so, the question now remains as to who will be the Stockport native's long-term partner in the midfield ranks, with the search to find that solution having perhaps already begun...

Man Utd's midfield search

With various reports indicating that Casemiro could be on his way this summer, while fellow veteran Christian Eriksen has also voiced his frustration at his recent lack of game time, there could well be something of a shake-up in the squad ahead of next season.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs - writing for 90min - Erik ten Hag's side are already exploring the prospect of snapping up one eye-catching talent in the form of Leicester City star, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, with the 25-year-old playing a key role in the club's push for promotion.

As per the report, the Red Devils have already lodged an enquiry regarding the signing of the Englishman, with the Foxes potentially needing to sell if they are unable to secure an immediate return to the top flight.

That failure would seemingly lead the left-footed playmaker to be up for grabs for just £25m, with an alternative price tag of £40m set to be in place if the Midlands side do indeed go up at the first time of asking.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall's season in numbers

There may be some concern at the prospect of turning to a player currently operating in the Championship, although the examples of Jarrod Bowen and Ivan Toney, among others, should indicate the type of talent that can be found in the second tier.

The £20k-per-week maestro certainly couldn't have done more to catch the eye either, scoring ten times and contributing a further 12 assists in the league this term, while only recently producing a sparkling display against Chelsea in Leicester's cruel 4-2 defeat in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

That outing showcased that Dewsbury-Hall is more than capable of mixing it in the big time, having provided an assist for Stephy Mavididi's second-half stunner, alongside registering two key passes and completing four of his six attempted dribbles.

A real driving force in his left-sided berth, the one-time Luton Town loanee could operate effectively in a number eight role with Mainoo slotting into a deeper position, albeit while still being able to muck in defensively having notably won seven duels against the Blues last time out.

Dewsbury-Hall's 2023/24 season in numbers 36 games (34 starts) 10 goals 12 assists 18 'big chances' created 2.6 key passes per game 84% pass accuracy rate 1.6 tackles & interceptions per game 5.2 balls recovered per game 1.3 successful dribbles per game Stats via Sofascore

Interestingly, as far as Ten Hag and co are concerned, the in-demand talent has somewhat cheekily referred to himself as a "mix between Paul Scholes and Kevin De Bruyne", having outlined his particular admiration for that man Scholes.

Although seemingly not close to those levels yet, the elegant operator does boast an impressive creative streak that either man would be proud of, as evidenced by his 18 'big chances' created this season, alongside an average of 2.6 key passes per game. Bruno Fernandes, for comparison, has created 13 'big chances' in the Premier League, with an average of 3.1 key passes per game.

As an "all action 8" - as described by data analyst Ben Mattinson - Dewsbury-Hall would have the legs to bomb up and down the pitch at will and not leave Mainoo isolated alongside him, with such a combination likely to thrive under Ten Hag, or the Dutchman's potential successor.

With Sir Jim Ratcliffe only recently outlining the Scholes-shaped void in United's ranks, perhaps - he says hesitantly - the Leicester man could go some way toward helping to fill it...