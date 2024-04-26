Despite Erik ten Hag still holding the status of Manchester United manager, the search for a new boss continues.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe certainly won’t have been impressed with the results this season, particularly recently, but the new owners' biggest concern simply has to be the performance of the team.

Many thought that the 3-3 draw with Coventry City was the final blow to the Dutch boss, with Alan Shearer even believing that an FA Cup win wouldn’t save the manager, stating that his future is "already determined".

With that in mind, let’s take a look at a potential replacement for Ten Hag, who’s impressed in Germany over the last few seasons.

Man United’s search for a new boss

According to a report from TEAMtalk, Man United have a 'major interest' in 41-year-old manager Edin Terzic.

It’s said that the Borussia Dortmund coach is the ideal profile for the project that the new Old Trafford owners are looking for.

The German international already has experience in the Premier League, having been a part of West Ham United’s coaching staff between 2015-17.

However, they will face competition for his signature if they do decide to make a move, with his former employers at the London Stadium also interested in replacing David Moyes.

How Terzic compares to Ten Hag

Since becoming the head coach of Dortmund on a full-time basis at the start of the 2022/23 campaign, Terzic has developed the team into one that can challenge for silverware.

For example, in his first season in charge of the Bundesliga side, he led the side to a second-place finish in the German top flight, missing out on the title on goal difference to Bayern Munich.

However, he had already proved that he could bring silverware to Signal Iduna Park prior to taking on the manager role permanently, winning the German Cup in the 2020/21 season while serving as an interim.

This season, the 41-year-old’s side haven’t exactly been performing quite as well domestically, as they’re currently fifth in the Bundesliga, but they are in the semi-final of the Champions League, after becoming only the second manager to overturn a first-leg deficit against Atletico Madrid in the knockout stages.

BVB vs MUFC 23/24 League Stats Stats BVB MUFC Goals scored (per game) 1.9 1.5 Big chances created(per game) 3.2 2.1 Shots (per game) 15 14.4 Goals conceded (per game) 1.2 1.5 Clean Sheets 9 8 Possession (per game) 57.3% 50.6% Via Sofascore

Nonetheless, as you can see from the table above, Terzic’s Dortmund are slightly better than Ten Hag’s United based on their average stats this season.

Just like the United boss, Terzic’s main formation is a 4-2-3-1, opting for a target man striker, such as Sebastian Haller, and having flying fullbacks that impact the game in the final third, Ian Maatsen and Julien Ryerson.

However, he’s a tactical mastermind who’s extremely flexible with his approach, even changing his system to overcome specific opposition, unlike Ten Hag, who is rather stubborn, always fielding a 4-2-3-1 and playing the same brand of football.

The manager who’s “similar to Jurgen Klopp,” as dubbed by David James in regards to his role as Dortmund manager before a potential move to England, also fits the bill perfectly for the United rebuild, and he also boasts a 100% win record against Premier League teams this season, having defeated Newcastle United twice in the Champions League.

Firstly, he’s a young manager who knows how to develop the youth and turn them into superstars, as shown by his involvement in the progression of Jude Bellingham.

But he’s also not afraid to trust the youngsters over more experienced players, as highlighted by the fact that young Englishman Jamie Bynoe-Gittens has played over 20 league games this season.

Additionally, he’s a brilliant man-manager who's 'loved by his players' - as per the Bundesliga website - and able to get the very best out of each individual in his team, which Ten Hag has failed to do this season in particular, hence why the Red Devils are sixth in the Premier League.

Overall, Terzic may not necessarily be a manager who’ll instantly provide success, but he’s certainly a coach who has the potential to revive a club and lead a project - much in the same way Klopp has at Liverpool.

With a 'Klopp-like intensity' in the dugout, according to ESPN's Derek Rae, the promising coach could oversee a new era at the Theatre of Dreams.