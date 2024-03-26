In the very first game of the season, versus Wolverhampton Wanderers, Manchester United looked vulnerable and unconvincing.

Unfortunately for Erik ten Hag, that has continued to be the case all season, with only an FA Cup and an unlikely top four spot somewhat salvaging the campaign.

In fairness to the former Ajax boss, injuries have hit his squad hard, especially in the defensive department, with only Diogo Dalot evading the crisis.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at who Sir Jim Ratcliffe is looking to sign this summer in order to bolster the backline.

Man Utd's search for a centre-back is underway

According to a report from Italian outlet CalcioMercato, Man Utd are looking to sign a centre-back, with Gleison Bremer at the top of their list.

The story mentions that the Red Devils' new ownership group led by Sir Jim Ratcliffe have already made contact with the Brazilian defender, who currently commands the Juventus defence.

The former Torino ace is known to have a €58m (£50m) release clause in his contract, and Ratcliffe will have no issues meeting that figure.

Therefore, a move this summer seems likely, especially with the latest news of another setback to a United defender.

Why Bremer would be the perfect replacement for Harry Maguire

There’s no doubt about it: when on the field, Harry Maguire’s performances have massively improved, with the fact that he won the November Premier League Player of the Month award supporting that.

However, the 31-year-old has had a rather troubled season due to a handful of injury setbacks, making him miss six games already, with another issue occurring this week on international duty with England.

Ten Hag needs reliability and availability from his players, which plenty haven’t been able to provide, including Maguire, and with the interest in Bremer, he could be replaced at the end of the season.

Unlike the United number five, Bremer has yet to pick up an injury this season, which means he has played 28 out of a possible 29 Serie A matches this campaign, picking up 12 clean sheets in the process.

Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig described the 27-year-old as the “complete package,” relating to his ability on the ball, his defensive dominance, and his athleticism, which were all on display in his most recent game for Juventus against Genoa.

Bremer vs Genoa Stats Bremer Goals conceded 0 Tackles 3 Interceptions 5 Dribbled past 0 Duels won 9/11 Pass accuracy 85% Touches 74 Via Sofascore

As you can see, the former Torino man is a physical monster, winning nine of his 11 duels in the tie, but what’s most impressive about Bremer is his ability to be one step ahead and read the game.

Alongside his pace, this allows the centre-back to have a proactive approach to defending, as shown by his five interceptions and three tackles, which will be important when Ten Hag inevitably plays a high line next season.

The latter is also vital when playing alongside Lisandro Martinez, who isn’t the quickest himself, but that slight weakness could be harnessed by Bremer’s ability to cover ground easily and recover swiftly.

Overall, Maguire has certainly been a solid player for United this season, but his injuries and profile have held the team back at times, with reports last season indicating Ten Hag's concerns over the former skipper's 'sluggish pace'.

Whereas, the introduction of Bremer could just transform the team’s approach entirely.