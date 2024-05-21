Now that the 2023/24 Premier League season is complete, Sir Jim Ratcliffe can finally undertake his first transfer window as Manchester United owner.

It’s clear that wholesale changes will occur at the club after an underwhelming season, with only a select few safe from being put up for sale.

However, as players depart, others must arrive, but this time around, it’s been reported that younger players will be prioritised over ready-made superstars.

With that in mind, there is a potential summer signing who could very well be an even bigger wonderkid than Kobbie Mainoo.

Man Utd eye up promising defender

According to a report from journalist Graeme Bailey, Man United are eyeing a move for the highly-rated Jorrel Hato.

Having scouted the defender for some time, he’s become a player that the Red Devils admire and could look to sign this summer.

However, they won’t be alone in their bid to sign Hato, with Arsenal also interested in acquiring his services and in pole position to do so.

In order to sign the Ajax ace, a report - via TEAMTalk - in March stated that the club will demand a huge £86m, which could be a stumbling block for both Premier League sides.

Why Hato could be a bigger talent than Mainoo

Mainoo’s rise to becoming a consistent first-team starter this season has been a joy to watch, arguably one of the best moments to have occurred over the campaign.

The 19-year-old midfielder has been absolutely immense over his 24 Premier League starts, showing the maturity and mentality of a seasoned professional.

Just six months ago, Mainoo was slowly announcing himself to the world, but after scoring three wonderful Premier League goals, there’s a genuine chance that he’s on the plane to Germany with England this summer.

Hato is also a player who’s followed an identical path to first-team glory as Mainoo, stepping up for a struggling side and performing at an extremely high level despite being just 18 years old - one year the United midfielder's junior.

Hato vs Varane & Maguire 23/24 League Stats Stats (per 90) Hato Varane Maguire Touches 94.8 43.5 60.7 Passes completed 72.8 31.4 41.5 Pass accuracy 93% 89% 83% Tackles 2 0.8 1.1 Interceptions 1.4 0.7 1.1 Duels won 5.5 2 4.7 Balls recovered 5.7 3 3.5 Via Sofascore

As you can see by the table above, Hato is already performing at such a high level, which is completely remarkable considering his age.

The left-footed defender has started 33 matches in the Eredivisie this season - more than Mainoo - operating in three different roles: at centre-back, at left-centre back in a three, and as a left-back.

It’s clear from the statistics that Hato is a fantastic technician, boating incredible passing range and accuracy, which is why he’s been labelled as “magnificent” by football scout Jacek Kulig.

On top of that, he’s a dominant defender who’s not afraid to enter duels, taking on a proactive approach that would suit a team that opts for a high line, as shown by his tackles, interceptions, and balls recovered.

Furthermore, not only has the number four developed into a consistent key player for Ajax, but he’s taken on the responsibility of the captain’s armband this season, which highlights how much he’s valued as a talent. Not even Mainoo can manage that.

To be performing at an even higher standard than two of United’s key centre-halves this season just proves how incredible he truly is, and he could just be an even bigger prospect than Mainoo.

But one thing is crystal clear: Man United must do all they can to sign Hato this summer.