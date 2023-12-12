Fabrizio Romano has been reacting to an update from Manchester United, describing it as “important news for Erik ten Hag”.

The Red Devils have struggled for consistency this season, with Saturday’s 3-0 defeat at Old Trafford to AFC Bournemouth the latest setback in the Premier League. Ten Hag’s side are now preparing to take on Bayern Munich in a crucial final Champions League group game this evening, with the prospect of no more European football after Christmas a real possibility for United.

One thing that the club have struggled with this season is injuries, with the likes of Lisandro Martinez and Casemiro just two star players who have missed plenty of action this season.

The latter recently picked up an injury during the international break with Brazil and has hardly played over the last two months. He made a brief return against Newcastle in the EFL Cup but was replaced at half time with a hamstring issue and hasn’t been seen since.

Casemiro stats for Man Utd this season Games played 12 Goals 4 Assists 1 Minutes played 951 Yellow cards 2 Red cards 1

However, in a positive update, the Red Devils confirmed in the last 48 hours that Casemiro has started training on the pitch as he steps up his recovery from an ankle injury. Taking to X, Romano reacted to the news, saying:

“Man United midfielder Casemiro has now started training on the pitch as he steps up his recovery from injury. He’s getting closer, important news for Erik ten Hag.”

Man Utd's upcoming fixtures are troublesome

Ten Hag previously said that he didn’t expect Casemiro back before Christmas, but with the player now back out on the grass, it’ll be interesting to see if he could return sooner than first imagined.

The update of the midfielder being back out on the grass is certainly a positive one, with United suffering Premier League defeats to Man City, Newcastle and Bournemouth without the 31-year-old and a number of other players.

Man Utd players who missed Bournemouth Injury Casemiro Hamstring Amad Diallo Knee Christian Eriksen Knee Victor Lindelof Knock Tyrell Malacia Muscle Lisandro Martinez Foot Mason Mount Calf

Recently, Ten Hag has used the likes of Scott McTominay, Sofyan Amrabat and Kobbie Mainoo in holding midfield roles, so having the Brazil international back fit will provide United with a much-needed star option in front of the back four, especially as Mason Mount and Christian Eriksen have also been out injured.

Coming up, United take on Liverpool and West Ham in the top flight before Christmas, with both games away from home and ending the year with games against Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest, so Casemiro’s return in one of those fixtures could be something to keep an eye on over the coming weeks.