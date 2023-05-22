Manchester United wonderkid Facundo Pellistri is in talks over a new deal at the club, Fabrizio Romano has revealed.

What's the latest on Pellistri and Man United?

The Uruguayan has made nine appearances across all competitions this season as he aimed to break into the United first team, and whilst he has not featured often, he is highly rated at Old Trafford.

United rejected loan interest in January, but are now in talks to extend his deal before potentially sending him out for experience next season.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano revealed that talks were taking place, and that there was a lot of interest in the 21-year-old in the January window.

"Erik ten Hag is really happy with Facundo Pellistri. Erik ten Hag is convinced that Pellistri is a very talented guy, that he has very good skills," he stated.

"Pellistri is doing very well too in training, and this is why when in January, some clubs approached Manchester United, many clubs including Bologna in Italy, Flamengo in Brazil, Spanish clubs also wanted Pellistri on loan, Ten Hag said he has to stay here, we can use Pellistri, we need Pellistri, and so he didn't want the player to go and maybe not play in some of these clubs.

"He wanted Pellistri to stay at the club to work under his coaching staff, so this was the idea. I can tell you in terms of news, that Manchester United are in advanced talks to extend the contract of Facundo Pellistri until June 2028. So they want to give him a new long term deal, and then discuss in the summer for a potential loan move for Pellistri, because this could be an opportunity for him to play, but the priority is to extend the contract."

Should United give Pellistri a chance?

Given that a top four spot looks all but secured with two games remaining, Ten Hag could use the final league matches of the season to give Pellistri a chance in the side, and rotate the likes of Marcus Rashford and Anthony ahead of the FA Cup final.

Pre-season could go some way in determining whether he is ready for a first-team role, or should be sent out on loan, and regular football elsewhere could be of benefit to him.

United are keen on signing a striker in the summer, and this could further limit his opportunities next season, but it is now clear that Ten Hag sees Pellistri as a big talent in the long run.