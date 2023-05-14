Jadon Sancho has had another tough season for Manchester United, and the £73m signing from Borussia Dortmund looks bereft of confidence.

Erik ten Hag's side secured what could be a vital victory against Wolves as they look to seal a return to the Champions League, but Sancho failed to shine whilst other wingers Antony and Alejandro Garnacho recorded goal and assist contributions.

The 23-year-old has scored just five league goals this season, and is still yet to establish himself as a regular starter for United.

His performance against Wolves saw him lose the ball 12 times, fail to complete any dribbles and fail to create any chances as per SofaScore, and fans are beginning to get frustrated with the England international.

Some United fans have admitted it may be time for Sancho to move on, whilst others have questioned why the winger deserves a place in the side over Garnacho.

Sancho looks a shadow of his former self, and perhaps a change of environment would see him return to his Dortmund form. Fans were quick to notice his lack of impact, particularly compared to Garnacho. The best of the reaction can be seen below.

Fans have seemingly lost patience with the winger...

Some questioned why Sancho is ahead of Garnacho in the pecking order...