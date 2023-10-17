Manchester United are synonymous with late goals. Their long-enduring reign of terror when a double-digit clock ticks over 90 revised what added time was known as during the Sir Alex Ferguson era. Instead of 'stoppage time', it was christened 'Fergie Time' - a lingering aphorism that added time is awarded to allow a last-minute winner or equaliser.

But whether the relabelling was in virtue of dubious refereeing misgoverns or not, the Red Devils were rightfully crowned champions of dramatic goals at the death. Yet, while the narrative originates from Fergie's 1992-2013 epoch, stats suggest that now more than ever, the Busby Babes are lining their pockets with drama in the dying embers.

During Ferguson's time at Old Trafford from 1992 to 2013, his side scored 4.98 per cent of their goals in the Premier League after the 90-minute period, which amounted to 81 goals. Following his resignation in 2013, however, his former side have since scored 24 league goals in 'Fergie Time' out of 355 total goals (6.76%).

With so many late goals to choose from - before, during, and after Fergie's reign - it is tremendously difficult to decipher which is the best. But Football FanCast has you covered, as we try to factor in context, technique and significance to give you the ultimate top 10 best late goals scored by Man Utd.

10 Bruno Fernandes vs Brighton, September 2020

What better way to start the list than to explore the most recent occurrence rival fans turn to in their arguments for refereeing bias towards the Red Devils?

In this instance, during an early-season Premier League encounter between Graham Potter's Brighton & Hove Albion and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Man Utd, Bruno Fernandes converted a 100th-minute penalty to seal a dramatic 3-2 victory after Solly March thought he had rescued a point for the home side when he headed beyond David de Gea in the fifth and final minute of stoppage time.

This was not to be the case, when, to the dismay of a confused Amex Stadium, Simon Hooper used VAR to help him award a penalty after the final whistle had sounded for a handball by Neal Maupay in the moments before.

Of course, this wasn't the last time Simon Hooper found himself stuck at the crossroads of controversy, with his decision to play on despite significant human error after Luis Diaz scored an onside goal against Spurs proving that maybe, just maybe, rival fans have a point.

9 Nemanja Matic vs Crystal Palace, March 2018

Enough of the digging against Man Utd. This one is a truly world-class effort from Matic, whose time in the Premier League hadn't got too many more minutes left in the tank when he blasted a 30-yard dipping volley at Selhurst Park to complete a 3-2 turnaround after Crystal Palace had been on course for their first league win against the Red Devils since 1991.

The fact this goal only makes 9th on this list shows just how good United are when it comes to crunch time. For the technique and range alone, it was difficult not to give it anything but top marks. But when you factor in that it didn't mean too much in the grand scheme of things and that it came against an opposition floundering below the dotted line, you'll understand why we've put it here, especially when you consider the forthcoming inductions.

However, before moving into 8th, it's only right we take our cap off to the Serbian midfielder. He had a glittering career and his first goal in United colours was quite something.

8 Marcus Rashford vs PSG, October 2020

Marcus Rashford loves Paris, but the feeling is unlikely to be reciprocated. Just 18 months after his penalty wrapped up victory under Parc Des Princes' historic canopy, he again found the net at the last on Man Utd's return to Champions League nights by putting the previous year's beaten finalists to the sword.

In added time, substitute Paul Pogba slipped the Englishman into the box before the dead-eyed striker rolled away from a defender and smashed the ball in from 20 yards off the base of the left post.

To be the best, you need to beat the best. Amid scenes of elation, United looked good value under Ole at this point in time, with European zeniths back in the club's ambitions for the future after they picked up a valuable curtain-raiser victory in a tough group.

7 Robin Van Persie vs Man City, December 2012

As both Manchester clubs occupied top two of the Premier League going into derby day at the Etihad, one could have forgiven Dutch forward Robin van Persie had he felt the effects of nerves heading into his derby debut for Sir Alex Ferguson's otherworldly Red Devils.

Yet, as he had exhibited at Arsenal for many years, he had 'balls of steel' when the occasion required a hero. The flying Dutchman was used to scoring goals, having already tallied 13 up until this point in his maiden season at Old Trafford - but he was just getting started.

United, refusing to rest on their laurels to take a point back across Manchester, won a free-kick from the right of the box in stoppage time. Ushering away Wayne Rooney to further embellish his confidence, Van Persie knew a goal would lift his new teammates into a six-point lead in the Premier League before Christmas.

A deep breath, and one last scan from ball, to wall, to goal, and back again, and the rest - as they say - is history.

6 Federico Macheda vs Aston Villa, April 2009

In March 2009, the Premier League title race looked all but over when United occupied breathing space of seven points at the summit, with a game in hand over Liverpool, who battled hard with Chelsea for second.

And yet, despite such comfort atop the table, just a few weeks later, the Red Devils became reliant on an untried 17-year-old to rescue their season, which was teetering on the precipice of collapse. Before their visit from Aston Villa, Rafa Benitez, Fernando Torres and company stormed ahead of their rivals to send Fergie and his befuddled United squad to panic stations.

But on his debut, teenage superstar Federico Macheda announced his first-team arrival to the Old Trafford crowd by turning his marker inside out following an incisive pass by Ryan Giggs before curling a sublime effort into the corner.

His Man Utd career failed to blossom afterwards, but a debut goal of that nature to send his side to the top of the table in a lead they'd hang on to at the second time of asking will forever be etched into United folklore.

5 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer vs Liverpool, January 1999

Victory over your fiercest rivals always taste so sweet. But not many would have tasted much sweeter than this fourth-round FA Cup smash-and-grab from Man Utd in their home tie against Liverpool, with an added-time winner - after Andy Cole equalised to make it 1-1 in the 88th minute - coming through none other than Mr Added Time himself, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

This is the first of two entries from the dazzling Norwegian forward, who had a knack for providing the difference when margins were fine and victory looked impossible.

An iconic, stooping, poked goal was vital in securing a victory that would later rise in importance when the Red Devils completed their famous 1999 treble.

4 Anthony Martial vs Liverpool, September 2015

"Martial, isolated Škrtel here. Ohhhh yes! Welcome to Manchester United, Anthony Martial!"

It might not have been a winner since Ander Herrera's penalty had given United the lead earlier in the game. But when you talk about fine ways of introducing yourself to new surroundings, Anthony Martial knew just how to get the Old Trafford crowd on his side quickly.

Making his first Premier League appearance from the bench against bitter enemies Liverpool, the £50m+ signing made Brendan Rodgers' defence look silly with his quick jinks in and around the box before he buried beyond Simon Mignolet to the orchestra of perhaps Martin Tyler's greatest commentary line.

3 Jesse Lingard vs Crystal Palace, May 2016

Louis van Gaal can thank the unheralded talent of Jesse Lingard for securing the Dutch head coach's only piece of silverware during his short and problem-ridden time at Man Utd's helm.

The English midfielder fired a magical volley during extra-time in the 2016 FA Cup final to reward 10-player United a first FA Cup trophy in 12 years.

Goals in pivotal moments like this are worth twice as much, with Lingard's piledriver ensuring the Red Devils lifted their first bit of silverware since Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement in 2013. But even without context, this strike is worth watching time and time again.

2 Steve Bruce vs Sheffield Wednesday, April 1993

This one is so important in the trajectory of Sir Alex Ferguson's domineering United reign. Two headed goals after the clock surpassed 90 minutes from Steve Bruce put the Red Devils in the driving seat for the Scotsman's first Premier League title of 13 after throwing away the country's best-loved prize the term before.

In 1992/93, United were again tangled in a title race with Aston Villa - but this time, they wouldn't let slip on their lead, and Bruce's brace of thundered headers were at the centre of it all. Arguably, as well, these were the two goals that catalysed the changing of the tides in what added time was known for.

This is where 'Fergie Time' was given its first knee-up, so to speak.

1 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer vs Bayern Munich, May 1999

It was only ever going to be this one. It might not just be the best late goal scored in Manchester United's history, but it could be argued that it's the most dramatic Champions League final winner of all time, too.

On a magical night at Camp Nou, Bayern's name was already being inscribed onto Old Big Ears until Teddy Sheringham turned in a Giggs miskick to draw the sides level and incite a frenetic finale.

Just as the crowd expected the tie to trickle into extra time, United won a corner - which David Beckham swung in for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to poke in from point-blank range after the earlier goalscorer Sheringham missed his chance to be the hero again.

The smattering of United fans went berserk, bringing an end to an extraordinary treble-winning campaign for the Red Devils. And to cap off the bedlam, it was the game that produced a timeless Fergie quote:

"Football... Bloody Hell!"