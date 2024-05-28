Manchester United have made an early move to sign an exciting attacker this summer, but will have to move fast to secure his signature.

Red Devils aiming for major change

The FA Cup success to end the season did little but paper over the massive cracks at Old Trafford, and we don't just mean the ones in the roof.

It was another dismal Premier League season for the Red Devils, and while Erik ten Hag has pointed countless times to injuries being a key factor in that, they conceded a mammoth 17.6 shots per game across the course of the campaign, a statistic that ranks them 95th out of the 96 sides in Europe's top five leagues, right between relegated pair Luton Town and Sheffield United.

At the other end of the pitch, they only managed to score one more goal than Brentford, who finished 16th, and their return of 57 goals was only good enough for the joint ninth-best in the Premier League. With this in mind, Ten Hag's future at the club remains unclear, while plenty of his players face the same uncertainty.

Raphael Varane and Anthony Martial have already both confirmed their departures, and they are likely to be followed by Jonny Evans and Tom Heaton, both of whom are out of contract this summer.

A decision will have to be made on a potential permanent deal for loanee Sofyan Amrabat, and the likes of Casemiro, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Antony and Jadon Sancho are all among those who could depart this summer.

It threatens to be a busy summer in Manchester, but they could supplement the torrent of exits with some well thought out fresh faces.

Man Utd kick start move for Olmo

Now, the Red Devils have been credited with an interest in RB Leipzig attacker Dani Olmo, who is believed to have a £51m release clause written into his £170,000 per week contract in Germany. But clubs will have to act fast to activate it, with the clause only valid until July 15th, the day after the final of the European Championships, which Olmo is representing Spain in.

As per reports in Spain, United have already started to 'move' for a deal to take the 26-year-old to Old Trafford this summer, though they face competition from the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool and Barcelona for his signature.

An attacking midfielder, Olmo's ability to find the back of the net has stood out since his days as a young starlet with Barcelona's youth setup.

His former coach at La Masia explained: "He was a typical forward, a very good finisher. He scored goals in every age category. He understood space well, so he could always find room to score. He's a natural-born goalscorer."

Dani Olmo's goal-getting record Season Goals Assists 2023-24 8 5 2022-23 5 11 2021-22 4 5 2020-21 7 12

Able to operate either as a false nine or in an attacking midfield role, a move to Manchester would only likely make sense were Bruno Fernandes set to depart the club, with the pair playing a similar position and the £60m signing of Mason Mount last summer also a factor.

But, with consistent speculation surrounding the Manchester United captain, Olmo could well be a fine replacement should he ultimately depart.