Manchester United continue their bid for further silverware by taking on six-time winners Sevilla in the Europa League this evening, with the tie firmly in the balance ahead of that quarter-final, second-leg meeting at Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium.

In truth, the Red Devils could seemingly have had progression secured in the reverse fixture at Old Trafford after racing into an early, two-goal lead, having also missed a handful of promising openings to take extend that advantage.

As it proved, that lack of a killer instinct proved costly, in more ways than one, as Erik ten Hag's men ultimately conceded twice late on amid a freakish implosion at the death, while also losing first-choice centre-back pairing Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane to injury.

A further setback from that frustrating, first-leg meeting was the yellow card picked up by playmaking maestro, Bruno Fernandes, with the 28-year-old having been harshly penalised for handball early in the first half.

That bizarre booking has ensured that the former Sporting CP ace - who has one goal and four assists in the competition this season - will be suspended for tonight's pivotal encounter, with United forced to make do without a player who has started 48 games in all competitions this term.

Who could replace Fernandes against Sevilla?

The most obvious replacement for the 55-cap gem in that advanced midfield role would seemingly be that of Marcel Sabitzer, with the Austrian international having produced a 'fine performance' in that berth in the first leg, as per Manchester Evening News journalist Samuel Luckhurst, after netting twice inside the opening exchanges.

Despite having already made his mark against the La Liga side, the January arrival was subsequently ruled out of the weekend win over Nottingham Forest, after sustaining an injury in the warm-up.

While Ten Hag has received a real boost heading into tonight's meeting with Sabitzer among four stricken stars who have made the trip to Seville, it may be too soon to unleash the 29-year-old straight back into the action.

As such, it could be time for polarising midfielder, Fred, to take on that playmaking berth later today, with the Brazil international having previously made his mark against Spanish opposition earlier in the competition.

The £120k-per-week machine notably laid on an assist for Marcus Rashford in the 2-2 draw away to Barcelona at Camp Nou, before getting on the scoresheet himself in the second-leg encounter at the Theatre of Dreams, producing an excellent touch and finish from just outside the area.

The former Shakhtar Donetsk man has made a habit of getting himself in and around the opposition penalty area this season as he boasts a respectable haul of 11 goal involvements in all competitions, showcasing that he can provide a creative spark when needed for the Carabao Cup winners.

That quality in a more advanced position has illustrated that Fred can do "a lot more than just defend", as per interim boss Ralf Rangnick, with the German coach also stating that the 30-year-old has "surprising elements" to his game, which can help to unlock an opposition defence.

The diminutive "mosquito" - as previously hailed by Ten Hag for his pest-like display against La Blaugrana back in February - will also offer the benefit of his relentless work ethic, having been described as a figure who "would give his last drop of blood for the team", in the words of Rangnick.

On a night in which United may have to fight it out to edge past a side with real heritage in the competition, a workmanlike asset such as Fred could be just what is needed to help fill the gaping Fernandes void.