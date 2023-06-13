Manchester United are keen to bolster their midfield this summer; however, Frenkie De Jong is unlikely to move to Old Trafford from Barcelona, journalist Dean Jones has suggested.

What's the latest transfer news involving Frenkie De Jong?

Earlier this year. talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook intimated in his transfer notebook that De Jong has been made one of Manchester United's 'top summer targets' and revealed that Erik Ten Hag would be keen on a reunion with the midfield playmaker he coached at Ajax.

The report states that partnering Casemiro in midfield could appeal to De Jong alongside the prospect of playing in the Champions League with Manchester United.

Of course, Manchester United heavily courted De Jong last year and they even reached an agreement on a deal worth €85 million (£73 million) for the Netherlands international with Barcelona, as per The Athletic.

Nevertheless, no transfer transpired and De Jong formed a key part of Barcelona's first La Liga title triumph since 2019, as per BBC Sport.

Capology understand that De Jong earns around €721,154 (£619,283) on a contract that runs until June 2026 at the Catalan giants.

Writing in his column for GIVEMESPORT, journalist Jones doesn't believe that De Jong will arrive at Old Trafford this summer despite the recurring rumours that he could become a Manchester United player one day.

Jones suggested: "They also need to sort the midfield, where Marcel Sabitzer was on loan last season and Fred and Scott McTominay prepare to have their partnership broken up once and for all. We have seen them make early strides for Mason Mount but look out for the likes of Romeo Lavia. Other players they admire are £230,000-a-week star Leon Goretzka - described as being an "extraordinary" player - Declan Rice and Adrien Rabiot but top target Frenkie De Jong is off limits."

Would Frenkie De Jong be a good signing for Manchester United?

De Jong is a world-class midfielder capable of functioning in a variety of different roles and would be a brilliant signing for Manchester United if any deal was to arise over the next few years.

In 2022/23, the Netherlands international made 43 appearances in all competitions for Barcelona, registering two goals and four assists, as per Transfermarkt.

As per WhoScored, De Jong was rarely wasteful in possession during the season and maintained a pass success rate of 91.4% in La Liga.

The 26-year-old was also a key chance provider for La Blaugrana and amassed 116 shot-creating actions across the campaign, as per FBRef.

Despite this, it looks unlikely that De Jong will join Manchester United in the immediate future, putting a reunion between the former Ajax man and Red Devils boss Ten Hag on ice for now.