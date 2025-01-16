One Manchester United star has an agreement in principle to leave Old Trafford in the January transfer window.

Man Utd transfer rumours

Ruben Amorim has yet to make his first marquee signing as Red Devils boss. However, the manager did admit towards the turn of the year that the club would try to do something in the winter window.

“When the window is open, we can try to do something and we will try to do something. But I think, in the next weeks, we are going to have more time to train and we can improve, that’s the only way.

"We had a lot of games without training, now we will have more space to grow. You can see that the context is worse in this moment, as we had a lot of losses, so we have to manage everything."

Man Utd's upcoming fixtures Date Man Utd vs Southampton January 16 Man Utd vs Brighton January 19 Man Utd vs Rangers January 23 Fulham vs Man Utd January 26 FCSB vs Man Utd January 30

When asked on which positions in the squad he’d like to bolster, the boss replied: “I will keep that to myself. But we'll try to do something.”

A plethora of players have been linked with moves to Old Trafford in recent weeks, including striker Randal Kolo Muani, who now looks set to join Juventus over a move to the Premier League.

Elsewhere, United are said to be eyeing goalkeeper Zion Suzuki once again after he turned down a move to Manchester in 2023 under Erik ten Hag. Talks have been held over a new left-back, with Paris Saint-Germain’s Nuno Mendes seemingly a target after working under Amorim at Sporting CP.

There may well be a number of departures in January, too. Marcus Rashford’s future has been a hot topic of conversation, whereas Antony is also being linked with a move away.

Another attacker who has been getting more game time than Rashford and Antony is Alejandro Garnacho. The Argentine was linked with the likes of Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid and Barcelona last month, however, he appears to have an agreement with another European side.

Man Utd star Garnacho has agreement in principle to join Napoli

According to reports in Italy, relayed by Sport Witness, Garnacho has an agreement in principle with Serie A giants Napoli.

Napoli sporting director Giovanni Manna travelled to meet Garnacho’s entourage this week and that there is now an agreement in principle over a five-year contract at €3m per season which works out at around £12.5m across the duration of the deal.

INEOS want up to €70m (£59m) to sell the winger, whereas Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis won’t go beyond €50m (£42m), so a transfer fee still needs to be agreed.

It could well be a deal to keep an eye on over the coming weeks, but with Garnacho a regular, missing just one game under Amorim, and under contract at Old Trafford until 2028, INEOS appear to hold all the cards at this stage.