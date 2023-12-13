Following what has largely been a chaotic and entertaining group phase for Manchester United, the Red Devils ended their 2023/24 Champions League run with a whimper following a rather drab 1-0 defeat at home to Bayern Munich on Tuesday evening.

While Erik ten Hag's men certainly produced a response from the weekend defeat to AFC Bournemouth, there was next to no attacking threat on the night as they meekly called time on their European adventure, having hardly threatened the veteran Manuel Neuer in the sticks.

In truth, it was almost inevitable when Kingsley Coman - teed up by United's leading summer target Harry Kane - fired home late on, with the injury-ravaged hosts having no response against their imperious opponents.

For all the positives Ten Hag may take from that battling display, it was merely another indication of the decline of a once great outfit, with far too many of the club's underperforming stars failing to produce - including a certain Diogo Dalot.

Diogo Dalot's performance vs Bayern

While described as United's "best player" in the first-half by journalist James Ducker, the full-back's woes were evidenced by the fact that he routinely squandered possession for his side amid what was a limp outing, losing the ball on 20 occasions in total - more than any player for either side.

On at least two instances the Portuguese defender prodded the ball out of play after failing to pick out a teammate, having epitomised a largely disjointed and lifeless United side that was distinctly lacking in quality.

Although the former Porto man was perhaps disrupted by being shifted over to left-back in the second-half, the 24-year-old must be held accountable for the fact that he failed with all five of his attempted crosses and was dribbled past twice, having also won just three of his seven ground duels.

For a player who was only recently rewarded with a new long-term contract at the end of last season, Dalot - who has provided just four goals and seven assists for the club to date in 129 outings - certainly needs to be doing more, with questions likely to be asked over the wisdom of that lengthy extension.

Not that the £85k-per-week asset was the only villain last night, however, with promising teammate Alejandro Garnacho also enduring a night to forget at Old Trafford,

Alejandro Garnacho's game in numbers vs Bayern

One of the few positives for United in recent times has been the rise of young Garnacho, with the Argentine international only recently serving a reminder of his talent with that stunning overhead kick away to Everton last month.

That being said, the 19-year-old proved against Thomas Tuchel's side that he is far from the finished article, having been unable to truly threaten both Noussair Mazrouai and Konrad Laimer, prior to being hooked late on.

Football FanCast's Man Utd player ratings vs Bayern Position Player Rating GK Andre Onana 6 - Could do nothing about the goal and showcased his ball-playing prowess at times. Can't overlook his role in the club's UCL woes, however. RB Diogo Dalot 4 - Errant in possession and never looked threatening in the final third - an upgrade is needed. CB Harry Maguire 6 - The Englishman's recent fine run looks to have been cruelly ended by injury. CB Raphael Varane 6 - A four-time winner of the competition, the 30-year-old was a welcome sight back in the centre of defence. LB Luke Shaw 6 - Another big injury worry for Ten Hag ahead of the trip to Merseyside, having not returned after the break. CM Sofyan Amrabat 5 - Solid, but unspectacular. Enjoyed an impressive 96% pass accuracy rate, but did little with it. CM Bruno Fernandes 5 - The Red Devils needed their leader to step up, yet there was no Bryan Robson or Roy Keane to be seen. CAM Scott McTominay 4 - The questions remain as to what he does when not scoring... RW Antony 5 - There were flickerings and flashes from the Brazilian, but his wait for a goal and assist goes on. LW Alejandro Garnacho 4 - Not the teenager at his best. Created little and simply couldn't get the better of his man. ST Rasmus Hojlund 3 - Looked spent at the end and United will be questioning the money they have spent on him. A work in progress. Subs Jonny Evans 6 - The veteran didn't disgrace himself after replacing Maguire. Aaron Wan-Bissaka 6 - Looked untroubled as always and stifled Bayern's attacking threat. Hannibal N/A - Damning that a player who spent last season on loan at Birmingham City was called upon to change the game. Facundo Pellistri N/A - Another uninspiring late substitution - still has work to do to nail down a regular squad role. Kobbie Mainoo 6 - A rare beacon of hope in a limp finale - offered some lovely touches in a bright cameo.

While the teenager would have warranted a starting berth even if Marcus Rashford had not been ruled out with illness, he was unable to really nail down that left-wing berth after getting little joy in either half, notably completing just one of his four attempted dribbles and providing zero key passes.

The former Atletico Madrid man also lost the ball 16 times and won just four of his 13 total duels, further showcasing just what a tough outing it was for the young maverick against a slick and experienced outfit.

Although - unlike some of his teammates - Garnacho still has plenty of time on his side to grow and develop, it is symptomatic of United's current woes that they are having to rely on such an unproven talent in attack, alongside the likes of Rasmus Hojlund and Antony - two players who haven't scored a league goal this season.

The hope will be that greater nights will lie in store in Europe for Garnacho and co, although at present, it's hard not to believe that the Red Devils' season is already over before it has even begun - with the looming figure of Anfield now hauntingly on the horizon.