Manchester United have now cut their asking price for one of their top young stars after all but completing a deal for full-back Patrick Dorgu, according to a new report.

Patrick Dorgu deal to go through this weekend

Manchester United fans were given some good news to brighten what has been an otherwise disappointing season this week as transfer guru Fabrizio Romano revealed that the club have reached a "verbal agreement" to sign Dorgu from Leece.

"Patrick Dorgu to Manchester United, here we go!" Romano wrote on X, using his trademark catchphrase to confirm the news. "Verbal agreement in place with Lecce, documents to be checked in next 24h."

Romano said that the fee for Dorgu, who has been on United's radar since the turn of the year, will be £25 million with £4 million in add-ons not guaranteed, while the player has already agreed personal terms.

On Thursday, Romano then provided another update on Dorgu's move to Old Trafford, revealing that there had been a delay in his medical, but that the move will still go ahead as planned.

With Amorim's first signing on the way however, it looks as though INEOS are going to be forced to balance the books in the closing days of the window.

United lower Garnacho asking price

In light of Dorgu's move to Manchester, United have now reportedly lowered their price for Alejandro Garnacho, who has been widely linked with a move to Chelsea. According to Corriere dello Sport, the Red Devils had previously wanted £60 million for the Argentine, but would now be willing to accept an offer in the region of £45 million.

The publication claims that with United signing Dorgu, they now have to make a big sale in order to remain in compliance with the Premier League's Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules. Garnacho has also been linked with Serie A club Napoli, who are reportedly eyeing the young winger as a replacement for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who was sold to Paris Saint-Germain earlier this month.

Alejandro Garnacho Man Utd Stats 2024/25 Games 34 Goals 8 Assists 5 Minutes-per-goal 241 Stats via Transfermarkt. (As of January 30, 2025)

Amid the rumours that Garnacho could be set to leave Old Trafford, United boss Amorim recently spoke of his pleasure of having the 20-year-old in his squad.

“I’m happy to have Garnacho here,” he told TNT Sports. “He’s improving a lot. He’s a young talented guy."