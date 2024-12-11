Manchester United have struggled in recent years, failing to reach the heights the fanbase has expected them to after such heavy investment from the hierarchy.

The board have splashed over £600m on new additions under Erik ten Hag, with many failing to cut the grade required of a top-level Premier League talent.

As a result, they have been languishing outside the top four in recent seasons, extending their streak without a league title to a decade, leaving new boss Ruben Amorim tasked with ending such a drought.

He’s made an okay start to life as Red Devils boss, winning just once out of his four matches in the league, losing each of the last two outings to Arsenal and Nottingham Forest.

It’s safe to say some players have failed to impress since his appointment, potentially putting their long-term futures at Old Trafford in huge jeopardy.

The Man United players who have failed to impress Amorim

Goalkeeper Andre Onana has produced some memorable moments so far this campaign, including a miraculous double save against Crystal Palace which was named the Premier League’s Save of the Month for September.

However, his last outing against Forest was undoubtedly his worst of the season, producing two errors that ultimately swung the game in the visitor's favour.

He failed to keep out an effort from Morgan Gibbs-White, before misjudging an effort from Chris Wood which saw Nuno Espírito Santo’s side claim a two-goal lead.

Onana isn’t the only one to struggle in recent matches, with winger Alejandro Garnacho struggling to adapt to his new inside attacking role in Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 system.

Since the 39-year-old’s appointment, has failed to score or assist in the Premier League - with his only effort coming in the Europa League against Bodo/Glimt.

The youngster has been dragged in each of the last two meetings before the hour mark, unable to make an impact - whilst failing to add to his tally of three goals and one assist in the league.

As a result, the club must rue their decision to release a certain Premier League star.

Former Man Utd academy gem has outperformed Garnacho

Midfielder Dwight McNeil was a part of United’s infamous Carrington academy, but he was released by the Red Devils at the age of 16 - subsequently joining Burnley.

He would make over 100 appearances for the Clarets before departing following relegation to the Championship at the end of the 2021/22 season, moving to Everton - allowing him to capture his best form in England’s top flight.

McNeil has been the shining light in an underperforming Toffees side this campaign, scoring three times and registering three assists in the process - outperforming Garnacho with such figures.

He’s also completed more progressive passes and achieved more of his attempted take-ons, providing more of an all-round presence in the final third than the young Argentine.

Such is the nature of McNeil’s performances in 2024/25, he’s been compared to Manchester City star Phil Foden by FBref - a comparison that is certainly a huge statement given the youngsters' stature in the game.

However, when delving into their respective stats to date, the Everton winger has bettered the England international in numerous key areas, showcasing how impressive he’s been in recent months.

How McNeil compares to Foden (2024/25) Statistics (per 90) McNeil Foden Games played 13 10 Goals & assists 6 1 Shot-on-target accuracy 35% 10% Dribbles completed 1.6 0.9 Carries into the final third 2.2 1 Crosses completed 7.2 5 Through balls completed 0.6 0.4 Stats via FBref

Not only has the 25-year-old registered more combined goals and assists than the City forward, but he’s also notched a better shot-on-target rate and completed nearly two times more dribbles per 90.

Undoubtedly, it was a long time ago that the Red Devils parted ways with McNeil, but in the current day, letting him for nothing certainly appears to be something of a mistake.

With January coming up, Amorim will likely want to bolster his ranks, but he could have already had himself a top-level talent had they kept hold of the current Premier League ace.

However, for the fanbase and the new boss, it will always remain a case of what could have been had they kept hold of the 25-year-old.