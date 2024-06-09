Having failed to perform consistently throughout the 2023/24 campaign, reinforcements are required at Manchester United.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS will look to upgrade all over the field, but one position that needs added depth is at centre forward.

With Anthony Martial missing most of last season through injury, he wasn’t handed a new deal, meaning that there’s a spot to be filled.

Ratcliffe wants to sign a new striker

As per reports from Italy, Man Utd are keen to acquire the services of Youssef En-Nesyri.

It’s said that the Red Devils are “ready to send an offer” for the Moroccan centre forward after initial interest in the player was revealed a few days ago.

The 27-year-old looks set to be available for a bargain price, with the proposal being in the region of £13m-£17m.

Luckily for United, En-Nesyri has reportedly given “his approval” for the potential transfer to go ahead, as he’s keen on the move.

Why En-Nesyri could prove to be a fantastic signing

It’s fair to say that Bruno Fernandes and Rasmus Hojlund are two of United’s most talented individuals, which Ratcliffe will look to build around this summer.

Hojlund’s debut campaign was a success despite some spells of drought, and Fernandes was as good as always, serving as the driving force behind almost every attack.

The same can be said for En-Nesyri, who almost single-handedly won point after point for an underachieving Sevilla that finished in the bottom half of La Liga.

The left-footed forward started 28 times in the league last season, operating as a lone number nine at the top of a 4-2-3-1, but even in a far from dominant side, he incredibly managed to outperform two of Erik ten Hag's chief operators in Fernandes and Hojlund.

En-Nesyri vs Hojlund vs Fernandes 23/24 League Stats Stats En-Nesyri Hojlund Fernandes Goals 16 10 10 xG 10.8 7.64 10.01 Goals per game 0.5 0.3 0.3 Shots per game 2.2 1.3 2.7 Scoring frequency 161 min 217 min 312 min Big chances missed 13 13 7 Via Sofascore

En-Nesyri ended the campaign with 16 La Liga goals, which is more than Fernandes’ and Hojlund’s ten each in the Premier League.

It’s clear to see that the number 15 knows how to help his team over the line and come up with a crucial goal, even in scenarios where the odds are stacked against him.

This is shown by his overperformance of xG by 5.2, which proves that he’s an extremely clinical finisher, even more so than the two United players.

Another aspect of the Sevilla attacker's game is the fact that he’s “great in the air” and “a true target man," as per football analyst Ben Mattinson, which would certainly give a different approach to the United attack.

Mattinson also describes En-Nesyri as a “dangerman,” listing his best attributes as being a “quick, strong, powerful finisher." That would make him perfect for the Premier League.

It’s clear Morocco international is the definition of a striker whose only objective is to put the ball in the back of the net, with his involvement otherwise rather low, as shown by the fact he ranks in the bottom 99% for passes completed in Spain's top-flight, as per FBref.

Overall, to sign a player of such quality for as little as £13m this summer could prove to be an absolute bargain. It's not every day you'll find someone available for that price having outperformed some of United's star men.