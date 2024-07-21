Manchester United are "getting closer" to completing the signing of a "world-class" player this summer, according to an update from journalist Romain Collett-Gaudin.

Man Utd transfer news

There is a feeling that the Red Devils are really making moves in the current transfer window, with Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro already joining from Bologna and Lille respectively, and many other exciting players linked with summer moves to Old Trafford.

Xavi Simons is one such figure, coming fresh off the back of a good Euro 2024 campaign with the Netherlands - one that saw him open the scoring with a brilliant goal against England in the semi-finals. The 21-year-old is currently at Paris Saint-Germain, having spent last season on loan at RB Leipzig, but there is hope that United could seal a £75m deal.

The centre of Erik ten Hag's midfield is also a vital area to focus on, following issues there with Casemiro last season, and it looks as though PSG ace Manuel Ugarte has been earmarked as a standout player to come in and provide more legs in that role. The Uruguay international is in talks with United currently, with things seemingly progressing well.

The Premier League giants have also reportedly entered the race to sign Spain star Dani Olmo, whose stock has risen significantly after an excellent Euros. Manchester City are also strong candidates to snap up the 26-year-old, though, so it won't be easy for Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS to get their man.

Man Utd closing in on signing "world-class" player

Taking to X, Collett-Gaudin claimed that Manchester United are "getting closer" to signing Adrien Rabiot alongside Ugarte, with the former now a free agent after leaving Juventus when his contract expired earlier this summer:

"Adrien Rabiot is getting closer to Manchester United! Free from any contract since 06/30, the player prefers Man Utd to Liverpool. The entourage in discussions with the 2 English clubs."

As mentioned, midfield reinforcements are a must for United ahead of next season, and while Ugarte coming in could be vital, signing Rabiot on top of him may also be some shrewd business. The fact that the France international would sign on a free transfer immediately takes out a certain amount of risk, rather than snapping him up for big money, and it allows the Red Devils to offer him generous wages.

Granted, he isn't getting any younger, but he should remain in and around his peak for the foreseeable future, and David Trezeguet once said of him: "He is world-class, an extraordinary player. Now he will evaluate his options and will go back to being the important player he always was."

Rabiot would add experience, class and both attacking and defensive quality in the middle of the park, with five goals and three assists registered in Serie A last season, as well as an average of 1.9 tackles per game across 31 appearances.