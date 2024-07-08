Manchester United have reportedly taken a major step towards securing their first signing of the summer, having reportedly been given the "green light" to push on with their deal.

Man Utd transfer news

It's been a frantic summer even without official reinforcements on the pitch thus far for the Red Devils, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe eventually deciding to keep hold of Erik ten Hag after much deliberation - even rewarding the Dutchman with a new contract at Old Trafford. He didn't stop there when it came to moves away from the pitch, either, by finally welcoming new sporting director Dan Ashworth to the club.

Ten Hag told Manchester United's official website after officially signing a new contract until June 2026: "I am very pleased to have reached agreement with the club to continue working together. Looking back at the past two years, we can reflect with pride on two trophies and many examples of progression from where we were when I joined.

"However, we must also be clear that there is still lots of hard work ahead to reach the levels expected of Manchester United, which means challenging for English and European titles."

With Ten Hag's future now sealed and Ashworth in post, the Red Devils have instantly turned their attention towards securing reinforcements. According to Fabrizio Romano, Matthijs de Ligt has given Manchester United the "green light" to push on with their deal to secure his services after he held personal talks with Ten Hag. United will now attempt to agree a deal with Bayern Munich to bring in the central defender.

The same can be said for Joshua Zirkzee, as per Romano, in what could result in a double signing for Manchester United as they finally get their summer business underway.

"Wonderful" De Ligt can lead Man Utd

A player who rose through the ranks at Ajax to earn a move to Juventus and then Bayern Munich, De Ligt's CV speaks for itself at just 24 years old. The Dutchman now has the chance to add arguably England's biggest club in Manchester United to what is an impressive career so far and lead the Red Devils for years to come under former Ajax boss Ten Hag.

However, those at Bayern will be disappointed that things never quite worked out as planned, after former sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic said when the defender first arrived: "We wanted to bring Matthijs to Munich three years ago. We were convinced of his qualities as a defender then, and we are even more so today.

"With his professionalism, his desire and his wonderful character, Matthijs fits our team as well as our ambitions. He will play an important role at Bayern on and off the pitch. He was already a leading player at Ajax as a youngster, and he is still capable of development at the high level he is at, at the age of 22."