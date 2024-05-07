Manchester United have been boosted by the news that a "dangerous" player is open to joining the club this summer, wanting to move there and play under Erik ten Hag.

Man Utd transfer news

The Red Devils continue to be linked with new signings on a regular basis, ahead of a summer transfer window that has to be nailed, following a below-par campaign that sees them struggling to qualify for Europe of any kind.

Napoli superstar Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has emerged as a rumoured target, in what could be a hugely exciting piece of business, with the winger potentially not signing a new deal with the Serie A giants. He is seen as the player who could bring an end to Jadon Sancho's United career, following the Englishman's return to Borussia Dortmund on loan.

The likes of Casemiro and Christian Eriksen don't look like the forces they used to be these days, with both now in their 30s and lacking legs, and Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot has been backed to seal a move to Old Trafford, possibly leaving his current club on a free transfer at the end of the campaign.

Cente-back is also a position that needs strengthening ahead of next season, and Sporting CP ace Goncalo Inacio has been linked with United, being seen as a primary defensive target. The 22-year-old has been integral to his side's Primeira Liga campaign, helping them seal title glory and averaging 1.9 clearances per game across 30 appearances in the competition.

"Dangerous" ace wants Man Utd move

According to Gazzetta dello Sport [via Sport Witness], Denzel Dumfries is open to a move to Manchester United in the summer, eyeing a link-up with Ten Hag in the process.

Inter Milan are willing to "accelerate his departure", with €30m (£25.6m) potentially enough to snap him up, and the player himself "would like" to join the Red Devils, interest which is particularly concrete if Ten Hag reamins in situ.

Dumfries stands out as a superb option for United in the summer window, should a right-back upgrade be looked at, with the Dutchman such an impressive attacking force down the flank. Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are already options there - the former has arguably been one of the Red Devils' best players this season, in fairness - but the Netherlands international could make United more formidable in an attacking sense, with Rio Ferdinand saying of him during the 2022 World Cup: "He's a player you look at and think that he's athletic, can beat people one-on-one.

"It's not just about being there, it's the quality. He's not putting balls in willy-nilly, he's picking people out, those cutbacks have been ever so dangerous. He doesn't mind working at the other end of the pitch, as well. He's been a breath of fresh air for them and a very important player."

Dumfries vs Dalot vs Wan-Bissaka this season Dumfries Dalot Wan-Bissaka Appearances 29 32 18 Starts 18 31 16 Goals 3 1 0 Assists 4 3 2 Aerial duel wins per game 1.1 1.0 0.8 Key passes per game 0.9 1.1 0.5 Pass completion rate 80.5% 83.5% 83%

This is all assuming that Ten Hag stays put, of course, with his future still up in the air, but if he is United's manager in August, Dumfries would be an exciting addition. At 28, he is around his peak, and 20 assists in 130 appearances for Inter highlights his attacking ability.