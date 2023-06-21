Manchester United are in the midst of a potential takeover at Old Trafford and the 'fixation' on a preferred bidder being announced by the Glazer family during the process is 'unhelpful' to the process, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

What's the latest ownership news involving Manchester United?

According to The Daily Mail, Manchester United may not enter new ownership before the start of the 2023/24 campaign as the Glazer family haven't identified their preferred bidder to take control at Old Trafford.

Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani and the Nine Two Foundation alongside Sir Jim Ratcliffe's petrochemicals are still competing for different variations of control; however, the deadlock will not affect Erik ten Hag's £120 million summer transfer budget.

ESPN detail that several minority investment firms are also waiting to hear whether they have been successful in their bid to plough financial capital into the Premier League giants.

As per The Guardian, Manchester United staff are fearful for their job security due to the uncertainty surrounding the club's impending takeover due to a lack of information about the permutations of a change of hands at Old Trafford.

800-plus staff at the Red Devils are in the dark about their future as the ownership saga drags on at the club and it looks like they may have to wait a while yet to find out the new policies of whoever takes over from the Glazer family.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Jacobs has dropped some fresh insight into the state of play at Manchester United regarding their ownership situation.

Jacobs told FFC: "Those running the process are working around the clock now with both groups to try and get both offers in shape, which is highly atypical.

"This is also why the fixation with a preferred bidder is largely unhelpful, because if we were earlier in the process, you would have a preferred bidder, and then that preferred bidder would enter into a period of exclusivity and they would undertake due diligence and any potential final negotiation and it would be significant because the Glazers would have showed their hands.

"The longer the process has gone on, the less need in many ways there is to crown anyone a preferred bidder. Instead, the Raine Group and the Glazers can simply pick a winner. Until they pick a winner, there's no real need to place either of the groups or any minority investor in a period of exclusivity because every offer on the table is executional.

"If the Glazers don't, until they pick a winner, provide a period of exclusivity, then they can obviously have maximum competitive tension. Then, if or when a winner is named, we then wait and see whether there is a short period of exclusivity to effectively go through the process of acquisition, but that would still be different to a preferred bidder in a period of exclusivity."

What now for Manchester United?

Manchester United look like they will be in the grips of a takeover stalemate for a while yet. Despite this, other matters will also need to take priority over the next few months, with recruitment likely to be a key focus at Old Trafford.

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount is a target for Erik ten Hag and the Dutchman has already seen a bid of around £40 million rejected for the England international, though is expected to return with an improved offer in the region of £50 million, as per The Daily Mail.

The Evening Standard also report that Manchester United are now 'favourites' to sign Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana this summer as rival suitors Chelsea have now dropped out of the race to acquire the Cameroon international.

But without a potential takeover, it will be intriguing to see how their transfer plans may be affected this summer.