Manchester United's ownership battle has aligned all parties to agree on trying to make sure a deal is completed between prospective bidders and the Glazer family before the transfer window opens to avoid missing out on key deals, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

What's the latest ownership news involving Manchester United?

As per The Telegraph, it is said that the ownership situation engulfing Manchester United could run into the summer and risks continuing on into the transfer window, which is due to open on June 10th.

The outlet claim that neither Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim or Sir Jim Ratcliffe's respective offers have been ranked in level of preference, while Erik Ten Hag is looking to seek clarity over his potential transfer budget in the off-season.

The Athletic report that an internal disagreement between the Glazer family has delayed the process of a potential sale of the club to any prospective bidders.

BBC Sport explain that Sheikh Jassim wants to buy a 100% controlling stake in the Premier League giants. At the same time, Jim Ratfcliffe and his petrochemical firm INEOS want 69% of the club and are open to leaving the rest on the New York Stock Exchange.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Jacobs has indicated that all parties want to conclude a sale before the transfer window opens.

Jacobs told FFC: "So the existing football infrastructure are planning and we know that clubs like to do their business early and line up players to come in in the first two or three weeks of the window. If you're seeking a player and you've got buy-in from the player and your recruitment team has done their job, but it's unclear when that player is ready to move and with other options, potentially, who actually is going to be fronting the bill? It can cause a delay and that delay might mean that you miss out on a target. So from a transitional point of view, these groups have always said the same thing. Yes, it will take as long as it takes, but they desperately want to be in for when the transfer window opens."

What next for Manchester United?

Ten Hag and his players will know that there is little they can do to influence matters off the field and will only be tuned into what they can make a difference to between now and the end of the season.

Manchester United have a chance to seal top-four qualification by winning their last three Premier League matches against Bournemoutn, Chelsea and Fulham; however, they will know that these sides will present obstacles that they will need to overcome to realise their ambitions.

FA Cup glory is also at stake for the Red Devils, who face off with bitter rivals Manchester City in a powderkeg final at Wembley Stadium in early June as they look to add a second piece of domestic silverware to their trophy cabinet following their Carabao Cup triumph against Newcastle United in February.

It is an exciting time to be a Manchester United fan and Ten Hag will hope he can reward his supporters for their faith in his methods this campaign by securing a Champions League slot and FA Cup triumph.