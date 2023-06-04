Sheikh Jassim Hamad Bin Al Thani's Nine Two Foundation could walk away from the Manchester United ownership race if they feel that they will not eventually win the battle, journalist Ben Jacobs has claimed.

What's the latest on Man United's ownership situation?

There is still no clear picture on who will eventually win the battle to acquire ownership of Man United, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe's consortium's bid potentially allowing the Glazer family to retain some shares, whilst Sheikh Jassim's bid would see his group complete a full purchase.

It has now been mooted that the Nine Two Foundation, Jassim's group, could eventually pull out of the race, rather than waiting to be rejected, if it does not appear that their bid will be successful.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Jacobs revealed that the drawn out process could lead to them ending their pursuit of Man United.

"I don't think the Nine Two Foundation will necessarily want a scenario whereby they're rejected," he stated.

"I think it's more likely that they'll do everything in their power to win. If they feel like the process is just not geared towards them winning because the Glazers want to stay, and with time running out because they don't want this to overshadow the whole of the summer window, at that point I can see the Nine Two Foundation feeling like it's more in their interests to just walk away.

"That would be normal because they're looking at making a world record sale and are pushing to get in as soon as possible because they know how important the early part of the window is.

"If it gets to a point where they no longer feel like they can buy the club because the Glazers are looking in a different direction or the process is just not geared towards getting anything done that benefits them, and quickly, at that point I don't think the Nine Two Foundation would just wait to watch somebody else come in and be rejected. I think they would pull out of the process first."

What next for Man United?

Erik ten Hag's side will be aiming to build upon their season of progress, which has seen them win the Carabao Cup, secure a top-three finish and reach the FA Cup final, but they will need reinforcements in the transfer window.

The ownership situation will need to be resolved quickly in order to facilitate this, as they aim to complete a number of big signings, and the outcome of the takeover could determine who they target in the window.

Ten Hag's top priority is Harry Kane, whilst there have also been strong links with Mason Mount, and it has been mooted that if Jassim's group wins the battle, the Qatari owners could target Neymar.

A quick resolution from the Glazers is necessary, regardless of the decision, as the process continues to drag on with no end in sight.