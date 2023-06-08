Manchester United are in the midst of a takeover battle at Old Trafford and 'it could drag on' for some time yet, according to journalist Alex Crook.

What's the latest takeover news involving Manchester United?

According to The Mirror, Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his petrochemicals firm INEOS are in pole position to buy Manchester United and are likely to clinch a deal at some point this month.

The report states that Ratcliffe wants to take a controlling stake while allowing Joel and Avram Glazer 'temporarily' retain a 20% stake in the club.

However, there is a clause to phase out Glazer family involvement in time, according to The Financial Times, who say that all six Glazers may stay on at the club but would be contractually bound to an agreement that would force them out in the coming years with INEOS purchasing their remaining shares.

As per Sky Sports News, Qatari businessman Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani has submitted what he has signalled will be his final bid to try and buy the Premier League giants.

Sheikh Jassim wants to acquire 100% control of Manchester United and is willing to clear £1 billion of club debt alongside ploughing money into infrastructure and other projects.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Crook thinks that it favours the Glazer family to have the ownership situation 'drag on' at Old Trafford.

Crook said: “I think it suits the Glazers to have it dragging on. They’re effectively trying to get the two main parties to bid against each other. Obviously, there’s still a big suggestion that the Glazers don’t want to go at all, so I think it could drag on.”

Will Manchester United's recruitment be compromised by the takeover situation?

Manchester United do look to be in the market for signings this summer; however, it's hard to determine how much business will be done before the takeover situation has been resolved.

As per Football Insider, one man the Red Devils are in the hunt to add to their squad is Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount, who has 'agreed personal terms' over a move to Old Trafford, though both clubs are yet to agree on a fee for the England international.

talkSPORT also understand that Manchester United are also keen to step up their interest for Atalanta wonderkid Rasmus Hojlund, with boss Erik Ten Hag keen to add two strikers to his squad in the off-season.

According to L'Equipe, Manchester United are pushing to complete the signing of Monaco defender Axel Disasi, indicating that the Red Devils could be set for a busy window if all goes to plan on the takeover front.