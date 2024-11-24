Manchester United are going all in to sign a Chelsea “monster” for Ruben Amorim in a £50 million transfer, according to a recent report.

The January transfer window is only five weeks away from opening, and the Red Devils appear to have their eye on a few players who they could look to sign if the right deal is available for them.

Man Utd transfer rumours

Money is likely to be tight at Old Trafford in the New Year, as their heavy spending during the summer means they may have to move players on before they can bring anyone to the club.

One player who could be moved on by United is striker Joshua Zirkzee, as a report has claimed that he could be offloaded by Amorim in January. The Dutchman has struggled since moving to England, scoring on his debut against Fulham, but has failed to make a significant impact since then. Zirkzee has been linked with a move away in January and if he were to leave, whether it be on a permanent basis or a temporary one, it could allow United to make a transfer of their own.

Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite remains a top target for the Red Devils, and a move could occur for him in the New Year if United are able to get the finances right, as Everton are still demanding £70 million for his departure. But as well as looking at Branthwaite, United also have their eye on an attacker, who looks increasingly unhappy with his situation at his current side.

Man Utd going all in to sign "monster" attacker for Amorim in £50m transfer

According to a report from Spain, Manchester United have made Christopher Nkunku a top target, and they are willing to make an offer to sign him for Amorim. The Frenchman has been at Chelsea since July 2023, but it hasn’t been plain sailing for the forward, as injuries last season meant he played just 11 times in the Premier League, as well as two games in the FA Cup and one in the Carabao Cup.

Nkunku, who has been dubbed a “monster” by talent scout Jacek Kulig, has already beaten his games from last season, as his appearance from the bench against Leicester City on Saturday made it 11 league games, and he has also featured heavily in the cup competitions. However, the striker is unhappy with his lack of game time at Stamford Bridge, as he’s only started one league game in this campaign.

This report now states that Man Utd are willing to go all out to secure the signing of Nkunku and are ready to offer a figure of €60 million, which is roughly £50 million. This price tag is not considered excessive, as Nkunku could have a very good impact on the team, as he’s got great vision and creative ability as well as an eye for goal.

Christopher Nkunku's 2024/25 stats Apps 18 Starts 8 Goals 10 Assists 1

Furthermore, Nkunku’s ability to play in different positions would make him an ideal player for Man United and Amorim, as the Portuguese looks to change the tactical approach of the club. Chelsea are said to be “evaluating” the offer from United, which could allow him to leave as he searches for more regular football.