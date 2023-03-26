Presenter Mark Goldbridge has slammed Manchester United captain Harry Maguire for his attitude, following recent comments made by the Englishman.

What's going on with Harry Maguire?

The 30-year-old has lost his starting place for Man United, with Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane the first choice picks under Erik ten Hag, but has retained his starting spot for England under Gareth Southgate.

He recently gave an interview where he claimed that he has nothing left to prove at the top level, and this has sparked outrage amongst United fans, who feel that this mentality, given his performance levels, is not up to scratch.

Speaking on The United Stand (5.30), Goldbridge directed criticism towards Maguire, that he actually has plenty to prove at United, and that the defender's importance to his club is overstated.

"If you're sat there with the mentality that you shouldn't have to prove yourself, what are you on mate? You do have to prove yourself, and maybe this is the reason you're having a problem at Man United," he stated of Maguire.

"You keep coming out with this 'I don't need to prove myself, I'm really influential, I'm really important,' but you're not. You're really not. Varane and Martinez play and you sit on the bench, that's how important you are.

"Whoever you've got around you mate, or whatever is going around in your head, is bad advice. You are not as good as you think you are. I would say it's appalling that you've been at this club for three years, and you're coming out with statements that 'I don't need to prove myself.' Every day at Manchester United you have to prove yourself."

Should Maguire leave Man United?

Erik ten Hag's preferred pairing of Varane and Martinez has meant that Maguire has had to settle for a backup role, but the Dutchman has even picked left-back Luke Shaw ahead of Maguire at times, and this has given a big indication of the pecking order at the club.

Maguire still has two years left to run on his contract, but without regular playing time, his value is only going to decrease. The £190k-per-week defender may be seen as expendable, and if he could attract a big fee, United could reinvest the money into other areas of the pitch.

Despite being captain, Maguire has faced heavy criticism during his time at Old Trafford, and a fresh start elsewhere could be a good move for all parties.