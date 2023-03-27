Presenter Mark Goldbridge has expressed his happiness that Manchester United are pursuing Paul Mitchell as a sporting director.

What's going on with Man United and Paul Mitchell?

Bids have come in for a takeover of Man United, and amidst what could be significant changes to the club, they are reportedly trying to hire a sporting director.

United are competing with Liverpool to try and recruit Mitchell, who could leave his role at AS Monaco, and Sir Jim Ratcliffe's consortium has targeted him should they win the battle for ownership of the club.

Speaking on The United Stand (12.00), Goldbridge claimed that Mitchell is the right kind of executive United should be targeting, and that he could even work alongside the club's current personnel in similar roles.

"Paul Mitchell, the director of football that many of us have wanted for a while. Man United and Liverpool are going to go head to head for him. He'd be a very good, very, very good recruiter to bring in," he stated.

"I don't necessarily think it would mean that John Murtough gets the sack, and I'm not mad. I'm not a big fan of John Murtough as director of football and I'm not a big fan of Richard Arnold as CEO.

"I mean ideally, you move those people on because they're not good enough at their job, but actually if you brought someone like Paul Mitchell in or Rangnick had stayed, I'm sure John Murtough would stay as well.

"It's about getting good quality people in, it's really important and I think that's what we want to see. Paul Mitchell would be very, very welcome at the football club."

What can Mitchell bring to Man United?

The Englishman has experience at a number of clubs including Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur and RB Leipzig, in addition to Monaco, and has identified some top talents in that time.

He has unearthed gems including Aurelien Tchouameni, Dele Alli, Heung-Min Son and Christopher Nkunku during his career, and he can help United improve their player recruitment.

United's transfer dealings have been scrutinised, as despite heavy spending on big names over the years, there have been a lot of transfer failures. The likes of Alexis Sanchez, Memphis Depay, Bastian Schweinsteiger and Angel Di Maria all arrived with big reputations and produced little.

Making smarter signings can help Erik ten Hag revolutionize Man United, and Mitchell potentially arriving alongside a new ownership could spell a really exciting time for United fans.