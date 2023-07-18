Manchester United have Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos on a 'shortlist' at Old Trafford and could target the Portugal international as Erik Ten Hag targets additional firepower in the final third, according to journalist Rudy Galetti.

Where is Goncalo Ramos going to this summer?

Last month, The Sun claimed that Manchester United had been offered the chance to sign Ramos this summer by agent Jorge Mendes, who is a part of the famed Gestifute agency.

The report states that Mendes has hope that Tottenham Hotspur could look to engage in a bidding war for the striker and ultimately drive the price up of any potential sale. Benfica are said to be holding out for a bumper £80 million fee for Ramos before considering sanctioning his exit.

As per Correio da Manha via CaughtOffside, Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain are set to submit a bid worth €80 million (£68.6 million) for Ramos, rivaling Manchester United in any potential pursuit of the poacher this window.

Last term, Ramos, who was hailed as an "incredible" player, was in a rich vein of form for Benfica, registering 27 goals and 12 assists in 47 appearances across all competitions, as per Transfermarkt.

Following the conclusion of their bid to get a deal for Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana over the line, Manchester United will the turn their attention towards trying to sign Atalanta forward Rasmus Hojlund, according to The Guardian.

Atalanta will demand €70 million for the Denmark international this summer. At the same time, acquiring a defensive midfielder is another priority for Ten Hag, with Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat on his radar at Old Trafford.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Galetti has indicated that Manchester United could move to open talks with Ramos over a potential transfer in this off-season.

Galetti stated: “Manchester United are looking for a new striker; at the moment, there are two names on the shortlist, and one is Goncalo Ramos.

"After a few weeks of silence, the English club is ready to reopen talks with Benfica again. At the moment the position of the Portuguese team is quite adamant: the player has a release clause of €120 million (£103 million) and this value represents his price.

"However, Manchester United will try to figure out the room for negotiation to lower the price, even if at the moment there is not much confidence.”

What else could occur in the transfer window this summer at Manchester United?

Things look to be hotting up at Old Trafford this summer as Onana seems certain to join new signing Mason Mount as a Manchester United player in the coming days.

Renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Urawa Red Diamonds stopper Zion Suzuki could be brought in to challenge Onana, stating: "Manchester United and Nottingham Forest will be in contact again this week to discuss Dean Henderson permanent deal. This is part of Man United plan; let Henderson leave once Onana signs. Zion Suzuki, one of the options as new backup GK as called days ago."

Player sales will also be important for the Red Devils and defender Harry Maguire is reportedly considering his options following the news that he has been stripped of the captaincy at Old Trafford, with West Ham United frontrunners to sign the England international, as per Sky Sports.

The Sun have revealed that Chelsea, Tottenham and Newcastle United are also keen on Maguire, indicating that a busy period regarding incomings and outgoings may be about to engulf Manchester United over the next few weeks.