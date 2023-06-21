Having snapped up the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Raphael Varane and Casemiro in recent years, it looks as if Manchester United could be plotting to sign another high-profile, experienced figure this summer, amid current speculation regarding the club's interest in Antoine Griezmann.

According to reports in Spain last week, the Red Devils are said to be among a raft of elite European sides who are interested in prising the 32-year-old from Atletico Madrid ahead of next season, with the likes of Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan also showing an interest in the playmaking forward.

The suggestion is that the former Barcelona man has a release clause worth in the region of just €25m (£21) in his current deal with the La Liga side, ensuring that the Old Trafford outfit could well be able to snap up the 121-cap maestro on the cheap in their quest to bolster their attacking ranks.

It is not the first time that United have seemingly shown an interest in signing the one-time Real Sociedad man in recent times, with Sky Sports journalist Melissa Reddy having suggested that Erik ten Hag and co had enquired about the prospect of signing the World Cup-winning Frenchman last summer.

With Ten Hag seemingly keen to strengthen his forward line and midfield ranks over the coming months, the Dutchman could perhaps kill two birds with one stone by snapping up the versatile sensation...

Should Man United sign Griezmann?

The £206k-per-week asset could well follow in the footsteps of his compatriot, Varane and last year's summer arrival, Casemiro, in making the move from the Spanish capital to the Theatre of Dreams, with the hope being that Griezmann can replicate the success of the latter man, in particular.

The Brazilian has made a "huge difference" since his arrival from Real Madrid on a £70m deal back in August - according to club legend Gary Neville - having proven himself to be a truly "great football player", in the words of his manager, after chipping in with seven goals and six assists in 51 games across all fronts last season.

Much like there may be with Griezmann, there were initial doubts about the 31-year-old midfielder joining towards the latter stages of his career - with pundit Graeme Souness describing the fee as "too much money" at the time - although the experienced machine has seemingly firmly quashed any such concerns.

The aim then will be for Casemiro's old Madrid adversary to also make a smooth transition to life in the Premier League if he is to make the move this summer, with the 5 foot 9 magician having the ability to showcase to those in England just why he is a "super talent", according to Alan Shearer.

Having arguably been his nation's "key player" after taking on a surprise deep-lying midfield role at the World Cup in Qatar - as per ex-United man Diego Forlan - Griezmann continued that impact at club level in Diego Simeone's side, having operated behind the striker for much of the 2022/23 campaign.

It is not wrong to suggest that the Macon native perhaps even outperformed Bruno Fernandes in his playmaking role having contributed 15 goals and 16 assists in 38 La Liga games last season, while the Portugal international, by contrast, registered eight goals and eight assists in 37 Premier League games.

That haul of 31 goal involvements ensured that Griezmann was able to record a standout average match rating of 7.74 - as per Sofascore - with that again putting him ahead of Fernandes (7.56), showcasing just what an astute addition he could be for Ten Hag.

Whether the fleet-footed ace is to operate as an option through the middle or in an advanced midfield role, such a quality recruit could potentially be able to emulate Casemiro's influence on the Red Devils.