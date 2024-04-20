Manchester United have received some good news regarding the injury return of an "outstanding" player before the clash with Coventry City, according to journalist Samuel Luckhurst.

Do-or-die game for Man Utd at Wembley

The Red Devils are in FA Cup semi-final action on Sunday afternoon, taking on a Coventry side who are currently plying their trade in the Championship. They are pushing for a place in the play-off positions in the final weeks of the season, but for now, their main focus is on causing a big FA Cup upset.

For United, this represents an absolute must-win game, not only because going out to lower-ranked opponents would be an embarrassing situation, but also because it feels like their last thing to play for this season. Granted, European qualification of some kind is still possible in the Premier League, but their hopes of being in the Champions League next season appear to be over.

It is also a particularly big game for Erik ten Hag, who finds himself battling to save his job currently. Defeat to Coventry could even prove to be the final straw for him, although on the flip-side, winning the competition could arguably be enough to justify him remaining in the Old Trafford hot seat.

United have had to deal with big injury problems throughout the campaign, with key figures such as Lisandro Martinez and Luke Shaw currently missing, but a positive update has emerged regarding one player, acting as a boost for the Dutchman.

"Outstanding" Man Utd hero fit for Coventry clash

Taking to X on Friday, Luckhurst confirmed that Antony will be among those back for United this weekend, along with Scott McTominay:

"McTominay and Antony are due to be back in the squad vs Coventry. Harry Maguire will train today after missing sessions this week as a precaution."

This is great news for United, who need as many players available as possible at Wembley, on a day when extra time and penalties could be needed to get past Coventry.

Granted, Antony has had a disappointing season overall, incredibly scoring just twice in all competitions, but one of those strikes was a massive one, coming late in the day at home to Liverpool in the memorable 4-3 win in the previous round of the FA Cup, taking the tie to extra time.

Antony's best Premier League performances (2023/24) Date Opponent Result Match Rating 6th Dec 2023 Chelsea W 2-1 7.80 4th Apr 2024 Chelsea L 3-4 7.70 26th Aug 2023 Nottingham Forest W 3-2 7.05 17th Dec 2023 Liverpool D 0-0 6.97 19th Aug 2023 Tottenham Hotspur L 0-2 6.91 (data via WhoScored)

The Brazilian has also been showered with praise earlier this season, with ex-United defender Phil Bardsley saying: "His attitude was outstanding defensively. With Garnacho they doubled up. Every man has to put a shift in, and them two today was outstanding."

It would be a surprise if Antony started against Coventry - he would arguably be on the bench even if he was fully fit - with Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford and Rasmus Hojlund likely to make up the attack.

His pace and trickery could be invaluable as a substitute, however, coming when legs are tiring and space is opening up on the pitch. Another key FA Cup contribution would further add to his reputation, at a time when more consistency is needed from him.