Manchester United are happy to sell a hugely experienced player in order to sign a "magnificent" star in the summer transfer window, according to a fresh update.

Man Utd manager & transfer news

The Red Devils will want this season to come to an end now, with their performances and results dipping well below what was expected throughout the campaign. It has heaped pressure on manager Erik ten Hag, with a number of potential replacements for the Dutchman emerging.

One such individual is Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel, who has guided his side into the Champions League semi-finals, and has experience of English football after being in charge at Chelsea.

In terms of possible incoming signings, United reportedly have concrete interest in Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot, who will be out of contract at the Turin giants at the end of the season. That means he would be available on a free transfer, making it less of a risky addition.

Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin is another player who has been linked with a summer move to Old Trafford, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe potentially seeing him as an upgrade on Andre Onana between the sticks. The Red Devils are also believed to be in pole position to snap up Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise, who is wanted by a host of Premier League clubs ahead of next season.

Man United could replace player with "magnificent" ace

According to a new report from The Daily Star, Manchester United will look to replace Harry Maguire with Jarrad Branthwaite this summer, as they look to get a deal over the line for the Everton man.

The report states that the Red Devils "intend" to use their current centre-back as "bait", allowing him to move to Goodison Park while the Blues star heads in the opposite direction.

This could be a perfect piece of business by United this summer, with Maguire not representing the future at Old Trafford, considering he is now 31 years of age. There are also constant doubts over whether he is good enough to be a key man, with his lack of pace preventing Ten Hag from deploying as high a line as he may like to.

Branthwaite could be a fantastic addition for United, standing out as one of the brightest young defenders around at the moment, starting 33 Premier League games this season and averaging 2.8 aerial duel wins per game in the competition - only James Tarkowski has more in the Toffees defence. He has also been lauded by Newcastle and England legend Alan Shearer, who has said of him: "Magnificent at the back. Nothing got past him against West Ham."

It is time for Ratcliffe to find fresh young blood who can be the fulcrum of his boyhood team for many years to come and Branthwaite is ideal in that respect, coming in as a long-term signing, but also a player who can be a key man from the off.