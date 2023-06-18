Manchester United are unlikely to sign Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane this summer and have given themselves plenty of time to identify alternatives in the transfer market, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

What's the latest transfer news involving Harry Kane?

According to The Guardian, Manchester United have pulled out of the race to sign Harry Kane this summer due to the 'unrealistic' amount of money that it would take to lure him to Old Trafford.

The report states that Red Devils boss Erik Ten Hag is 'disappointed' that he will not be able to add Kane to his squad; however, he understands that Manchester United need to be realistic when assessing potential transfer incomings.

Renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano has also gave an update regarding the future of Kane, stating on Twitter: "Manchester United are currently looking at other options for new striker as Harry Kane deal is not advancing at all. Man Utd feel Tottenham never wanted to sell Kane to them and have no plans to enter into two-months saga. Rasmus Højlund, one of the names in the list."

Capology understand that Kane earns around £200,000 per week at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on a contract that runs until June 2024.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Jacobs thinks that Manchester United have done the right thing by scoping out their chances of getting Kane early in the window rather than entering into a protracted transfer saga.

Jacobs told FFC: "The point of Manchester United moving early to explore the Harry Kane situation was not to be messed around and that was smart because the last thing Manchester United want is a saga over Harry Kane. They had this with Frenkie De Jong last summer and when you are pushing for a player at the value that Kane will be worth, £100 million plus, you obviously have to allocate that budget if you think you've got a realistic chance and as a consequence, if it drags on, it can overshadow other summer activity."

What other strikers have Manchester United been linked with?

As Jones stated, Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund is a target at Old Trafford, though it is believed that the Serie A outfit want to recoup £86 million in order to let go of their rising star this summer, according to The Daily Mail.

Telegraph Sport cite that Brighton & Hove Albion man Evan Ferguson, Napoli striker Victor Osimhen and Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic have also been linked with Manchester United in the window.

The Sun also report that Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos has been offered to Manchester United as their striker search continues to intensify.

Manchester United are likely to be linked with several other targets over the next few months, though Kane is unlikely to be one of them following recent developments.