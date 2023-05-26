Manchester United see Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane as 'the perfect kind of striker for their football', though any deal to entice him to Old Trafford won't be an easy one to complete, according to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano.

What's the latest transfer news involving Harry Kane?

As per The Guardian, Manchester United are set to up the ante in their search for an elite forward by 'bidding as quickly as possible' for Kane this summer and they are also keen on Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount.

The report states that the Red Devils are aware that Spurs will not be pushovers in negotiations, though they believe that the England international 'could transform them into title contenders and they intend to test [Daniel] Levy’s resolve' early in the forthcoming transfer window.

Speaking on Match of the Day via METRO, Premier League all-time leading goalscorer Alan Shearer has weighed in on the debate over whether Kane should commit to Tottenham or move elsewhere, stating: "If it was me, personally, in his situation now – yeah, I would look at my options. He has been so loyal to Tottenham and so brilliant for Tottenham. I don’t think any Tottenham fan could complain if he said: ‘Look, I’ve done my time and I have got to look elsewhere."

Capology understand that the 29-year-old earns £200,000 per week on his current terms at Tottenham that run until the summer of 2024.

Chelsea and Bayern Munich have also been linked with a swoop to try and secure Kane's services in the off-season, which could instigate a transfer tug-of-war for his signature.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, transfer insider Romano believes that Kane is highly regarded within the walls of Old Trafford, though insists that Tottenham will be difficult to do business with.

Romano said: "In terms of reality and a concrete situation happening, we can say that they have an interest. They really appreciate Harry Kane and they consider him the perfect kind of striker for their football.

"But they also know that it's not going to be fast or easy so don't expect any deal in the next two or three weeks for Harry Kane because this is not going to happen."

Would Harry Kane be a good fit for Manchester United?

Kane is an elite striker who has once again proved his credentials this season and he would enrich almost any side in world football due to his clinical finishing ability.

In 2022/23, the Walthamstow-born ace has netted 30 times and laid on five assists in 48 appearances across all competitions for Tottenham, as per Transfermarkt.

The 29-year-old star has also been Spurs' most consistent performer across this campaign, managing to obtain an average match rating of 7.47/10 for his exploits on the pitch, according to WhoScored.

FBRef also shows that Kane has the capacity to be a creative influence and illustrate that he has faired well compared to his positional peers in Europe's top five divisions in the art of progressive passes, having managed 4.73 per 90 minutes across the last 365 days, ranking him in the fourth percentile for this metric.

Manchester United would improve significantly with the arrival of Kane and it is unsurprising that it seems as if they are pulling out all the stops to bring him to Old Trafford.